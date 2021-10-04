Apple Watch 7 arrives on October 15th: Here’s what you need to know





Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $ 399 and pre-orders start from October 15th to Friday, October 8th. It was announced at Apple’s event back in September, but will be available in stores shortly after a short delay. The change doesn’t seem to be that dramatic. It features a larger display with a thinner bezel, a faster-charging battery that promises 8 hours of use after 8 minutes of charging, and a more crack-resistant front crystal. Also, the battery life is 18 hours, which is the same as last year’s watch. But it replaces last year’s Apple Watch Series 6 and probably seems to offer enough improvements to make some difference.

Aluminum cases are also available in new colors: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a blend of gold and silver), and product red. You can also add more expensive upgrades to the steel and titanium case versions.

Apple seems to be keeping track of the rest of the watch’s design, in contrast to previous reports of a significantly revamped flat design. At first glance, a small update seems disappointing to anyone expecting an entirely new watch (as I did). However, Apple has made minor year-over-year changes to its previous Apple Watch. The only really new thing in last year’s Apple Watch Series 6 was the addition of estimated blood oxygen.

Updates look sparse again this year and don’t look much different from casual distances. Probably not enough to consider upgrading from a recent model, but the promise of better durability and faster charging seems to be useful.

Large display

As the size of Series 4 increased a few years ago, larger screens allow for more readable and detailed watch faces, notifications and apps. According to Apple, it’s 20% larger than Series 6 and 50% larger than Series 3. The buttons are big on the display, and Apple says it fits 50% more text on the screen, but indoors the display is 70% brighter. Always on mode. (In addition to graffiti and dictation options, a new on-screen full keyboard for entering text pops up.)

The display has curved corners and wraps around the case a bit. I haven’t actually seen it yet, but when I look at the 3D model in AR, I see a subtle effect when viewed from the side.

There is also a new watch face. An improved modular watch face and a number warp watch face with numbers around curved edges. However, while Apple’s watch faces have many customization options, there is still no way to get a new watch face from the watch face store.

Promise of better durability

The Watch 7’s IP6X rating is new and promises better dust resistance. According to Apple, curved crystals are also 50% thicker, which can reduce cracking. But we haven’t tested it yet and we still don’t know how durable it really is (and every time the watch arrives, we won’t know until late this fall). This watch has the same water resistance of 50 meters as previous previous models for freshwater, pool or sea swimming.

Charging is faster, but battery life is not longer

Apple has touted the Watch 7’s fast-charging feature, which promises eight hours of battery life with an eight-minute charge. This is especially useful if you forget to charge your watch the night before (or someone who wears an Apple Watch and sleeps for sleep tracking), but the overall battery life of your watch remains the same. Expect about a day and a half to use, based on my previous experience.

No new health features

However, there are no new health features or sensors. Samsung’s recent Galaxy Watch 4 and last year’s Fitbit Sense have begun introducing new health sensors such as physical analysis and skin electrical activity, but Apple hasn’t introduced anything new to Series 7 in terms of health compared to last year. Hmm. Also, there is no improvement in battery life or watch face store.

Price hierarchy undecided

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $ 399 in the US, but I don’t know the price for different sizes, LTE-enabled models, or different materials. However, the price is expected to rise as with the previous Apple Watch. Prices for other countries have not yet been announced.

Watch OS 8 that precedes Apple Watch Series 7

Apple’s latest version of WatchOS arrived on September 20th, adding new cycling features, a redesigned Mindfulness app, and Wallet app upgrades. Maybe these updates are enough for existing Apple Watch owners and they won’t feel the need to upgrade their watches at all.

Apple’s watch lineup has been steadily successful, especially with wearable competitors. Launched at the end of last year, Apple’s Fitness Plus subscription service requires Watch to take advantage of video workouts. Apple also announced a new group workout feature at today’s event.

Last year’s Apple Watch SE sought to be a more affordable Apple Watch, but its $ 279 starting price far exceeded the budgeted fitness trackers of companies like Fitbit. The Watch SE and Series 3 continue to be on sale this year, with the SE still at $ 279 (269, AU $ 429) and the Series 3 (not recommended at this time) at $ 199 (199, AU $ 299). International prices for Series 7 have not been announced.

