Netflix Offers Shuffle Mode Feature “Play Something” to Android Users Around the World – TechCrunch





Netflix officially released a new feature for Android users today. This makes it easy to find what you want to see when you can’t decide. A feature called “Play Something” is a shuffle mode option that lets you play another movie or a show that Netflix believes you like, based on your interests and previous viewing behavior.

These selections may include, in particular, movies and shows that you have already watched but have not completed, movies and shows on your watchlist, and new series and movies suggested by Netflix’s personalization algorithms.

This feature was developed for some time before it was released to the public. For example, last year Netflix tested it as “shuffle play.” Netflix also announced that it will roll out shuffle mode to users around the world in the first half of 2021 with revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. It describes this as a “watch the title instantly” method of choice for the user only.

The deployment schedule has been partially realized.

The rebranded Play Something feature was officially released to users around the world on Netflix’s TV app in April. Here, this option is in several places, such as the profile selection screen under the profile name, the navigation menu on the left side of the screen, and line 10 of the Netflix home page. This location is displayed in the following location: A point where you may start to feel dissatisfied with browsing and otherwise quit the app. In addition, Netflix users who use screen readers can also use “Play Something” using Text-to-Speech (TTS).

At the time, the company announced that it would soon begin testing features on Android and other mobile devices. Then we started these tests in late May.

In other words, long before this “official” debut, you might have had this feature on your Android device, but not all Netflix users around the world can try it yet. ..

Things are changing as Netflix officially rolls out “Play Something” to all Android mobile devices around the world and rolls out today. According to the company, this feature will be tested “in the coming months” on iOS.

On mobile, scrolling will cause the “Play Something” button to hover over the content at the bottom of the phone screen, and there’s a dedicated tab within the app.

Netflix says users’ reaction to this addition has been positive so far, pointing out some tweets where people praised the feature.

But for Netflix, the shuffle mode feature doesn’t just provide users with another easier way to watch. This is a way to keep users in the app before jumping to another entertainment option, whether it’s a rival streamer or a social media app. For videos like TikTok.

In fact, the threat of short video is so serious that Netflix recently built its own TikTok-like feature for the mobile app FastLaughs. It displays a feed of comedy videos aimed at directing users to content. At an event last week, TikTok gave even more severe numbers to this potential threat, stating that 35% of its users didn’t watch much TV because of TikTok, citing data from its own research.

“Play Something” also adds other new additions, such as a smart download feature called “Downloads for You”, support for partial play downloads, and the addition of last year’s Top 10 list.

