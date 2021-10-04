Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger Down: Live Update When Social Media Crashes





Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger have crashed and are offline.

This issue is affecting desktop, mobile and app users.

According to DownDetector, the problem started around 16.44 BST (11.44 ET) and is affecting users around the world. Shortly after the first report arrived, the hashtag #facebookdown became a trend on Twitter, with users around the world reporting connectivity issues.

Tens of thousands of WhatsApp users have reported problems using the global instant messaging service, but Mark Zuckerberg’s social giant Facebook is also struggling, with tens of thousands of users reporting problems there. Messenger and Instagram, which also own Facebook, are down.

Users trying to access Facebook will see the message “Unreachable” on the site, but their sister site Instagram is currently showing “5xx server error”. The platform’s mobile app is also down and can’t load new content. WhatsAppWeb, the desktop version of the messaging app, is currently displaying the message “Computer is not connected”.

Facebook communications executive Andy Stone tweeted this afternoon that social media giants are aware of the current problem and are “working to get things back on track.”

“I knew some people had problems accessing our apps and products,” he wrote on Twitter. “We are trying to get it back to normal as soon as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The official Twitter account of the Facebook app has the same message as Mr. Stone. Instagram and WhatsApp representatives have not yet published the latest information on outages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/facebook-instagram-messenger-down-live-21760427

