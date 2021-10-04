Amazon targets AFK abusers in the new world





Amazon’s New World MMO is still a monster, surpassing 913,000 simultaneous players on Sunday night. In short, it can be very difficult to get involved in the game. To alleviate some of that pressure, Amazon has made changes to its AFK detection system to help detect and launch “malicious AFK players.”

Amazon doesn’t say exactly how long the New World AFK timer can be, that is, how long a player can be idle in the game before being kicked out to make room for someone else. However, I did some tests right after booting and found that it was 25 minutes: A After 20 minutes of inactivity, a notification appears in the upper right corner of the screen. If you do nothing after 5 minutes, you will be taken to the main menu and the server queues will be congested.

However, some players have come up with a way to circumvent that AFK detection in order to stay in the game even when they are not actively playing. As a result, as people occupy places they aren’t actually using, the server artificially fills up to varying degrees, which isn’t cool.

“There has been a lot of frustration around individuals who may remain artificially active enough in the server to circumvent the automatic AFK mitigation built into New World.” Community manager Hardcore Henry writes in the New World Forum. “We certainly agree that this is an unacceptable behaviour, especially if there is a herd of individuals patiently waiting to enter the world. [take] Actions against malicious AFK players.

“I won’t disclose the details of how the solution works, but I’m sure players playing New World will not usually have problems. Initially, they will be kicked as soon as they get caught in the detection solution. Go to main menu If the operation continues, a stricter penalty will be applied. “

The reaction to the announcement on the New World Twitter feed wasn’t as enthusiastic as it seemed. Most of the answers complain that the problem is not the AFK abuser, but the lack of server capacity and the resulting long queue time. Also, players who reconnect to the game need a “grace period”. This will probably allow you to skip the queue and return to the game immediately.

Increasing the server limit makes it difficult to run the game. People who have to work during the week can’t play your game because the queue time is stupid. October 3, 2021

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Amazon recently announced the launch of a new server status page. This allows the player to see which server is online, offline, full, or under maintenance and will not be able to create new characters on the full server. This is another effort aimed at reducing the load. In the game.

As Amazon said it will “deploy over a period of time,” it may take some time for players to see the results of this new AFK detection system. When asked if the AFK timer itself has changed, it will be updated if there is a reply.

