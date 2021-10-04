Massive outages also affect Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger





Blumenthal: Facebook knew sites harmful to teens

Parliamentary political adversaries have reported that Facebook’s Instagram photo-sharing service seems to be doing serious harm to some teens, while publicly downplaying the negative effects of the platform. I’m angry with Facebook for the edits. (September 30)

AP

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all seem to be down due to a major outage.

According to the Downdetector.com site, all social networks and Facebook-owned platforms stopped working around 11:30 am on Monday. The outage will affect approximately 7 billion users across the three platforms.

Users who visit the Facebook site see an error page or on-screen message saying “Sorry, we’ve encountered a problem. We’re working on it. We’ll fix it as soon as possible.”

Instagram and WhatsApp are not displaying new or updated content. Instagram displayed messages such as “The feed could not be updated” or “5xx server error”.

Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer, has apologized to users on Twitter. “There is a network problem and the team is working on debugging and restoring as quickly as possible.”

We * sincerely * apologize to all who have been affected by the suspension of services using Facebook.There is a network problem and the team is working on debugging and restoring as quickly as possible

— Mike Schropfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021

The outage is affecting Facebook’s money-maker ads. According to eMarketer, Facebook’s US digital advertising is estimated to exceed $ 48 billion annually.

Downdetector, a real-time online monitor, said there have been more than 5.6 million reports of issues with Facebook and its services Instagram and WhatsApp since 11:15 am on Monday. Downdetector also said it received more than 123,000 reports on Facebook, 97,000 on Instagram, 34,000 on WhatsApp, and more than 9,600 issues on Facebook Senger.

“Most users report issues with the entire website and app,” DownDetector said in an update. “This outage is still very ongoing.”

At the beginning of Monday, about an hour after the outage, Facebook visited Twitter and tweeted: I apologize for any inconvenience. “

Some people realized that they had problems accessing our apps and products. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by trying to restore the normal condition as soon as possible.

Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

The outage occurs after whistleblowers say that the world’s largest social network prioritizes profits over user safety.

Former Facebook Product Manager Francis Haugen said in an exclusive CBS “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday that the 2018 changes to Facebook’s news feed content flow split the network that was superficially created to bring people closer. Said that he contributed to malicious intent.

Facebook’s share price fell nearly 5% on Monday.

Social media meltdown. What’s wrong?

How were all these networks affected at the same time? Computer security writer Brian Krebs tweeted possible answers to some of the issues. Facebook and Instagram seem to have been removed from the DNS (Domain Name System) servers that basically make up the white pages of the Internet.

“The DNS record that tells the system how to find Facebook.com or Instagram.com was removed from the global routing table this morning,” Krebs tweeted. “I don’t know why this change was made. It could be due to a system-wide internal change or update failing. All guesses at this time. Only FB manages DNS records. doing. “”

Verified: The DNS record that tells the system how to find https: //t.co/qHzVq2Mr4E or https://t.co/JoIPxXI9GI was removed from the global routing table this morning. Can you imagine working with FB now when email stops working and all internal FB-based tools fail?

Brian Krebs (@briankrebs) October 4, 2021

According to web infrastructure company Cloudflare, Facebook’s services are no longer available, will be unavailable on Monday afternoon, and will no longer be accessible on the Internet.

This was clearly caused by an error in the Internet Traffic Standard Border Gateway Protocol (BGP). “This is a global BGP configuration issue, as we understand the real problem,” Cloudflare Senior Vice President of Engineering Usman Muzaffar told USA TODAY. “In our experience, these are usually mistakes, not attacks.”

If traffic is directed to Facebook’s internet address, the address is basically not there due to a problem. “Visitors trying to access Facebook properties like facebook.com won’t get an answer, so the page won’t load,” says Muzaffar.

“This is a 100% Internet routing issue,” said Andrew Wertkin, Chief Strategy Officer of BlueCat Networks. “The route is missing from the internet. I don’t know why it happened or why. The route was withdrawn or yanked. I don’t know why it was yanked.”

Is Facebook.com for sale? Twitter reacts

As the incident continued, cybersecurity analyst Anis Habowbi tweeted what looked like a “for sale” ad on the Facebook.com domain.

Krebs also saw it and found that domain name company GoDaddy also offered Facebook.com for sale. “Bids start with …. 1 Beeron dollars!” He tweeted.

Facebook.com wasn’t at risk of being sold, web domain company GoDaddy.com said in a statement from USA TODAY: I accidentally included it in the search results. Since the third party does not own or control the domain, there is no risk of it being sold and it remains with the current owner. The list has been removed and is completely irrelevant to any platform. Problems that Facebook may be experiencing. “

There were some issues reported on Twitter, but it worked well enough for the site and CEO Jack Dorsey to enjoy at Facebook’s expense. When all social media users accessed Twitter, the site tweeted, “Literally everyone is hello.”

And Dorsey replied, “How much?” To a Facebook.com domain sale post.

Even Instagram needed to go to Twitter to recognize the problem and tell users that they were working on it.

Instagram and its friends are having a bit of a hard time right now and you may have trouble using them. Endure with us, it was! #instagramdown

Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

