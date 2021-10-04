Windows 11 Review: Familiar but Fresh





I’m sorry, there is no pun that Spinal Tap will not be 11 here. This is mainly because Windows 11 feels more like Windows 10.5 than a generational leap. There is really nothing wrong with it. The operating system will be more transparent to the end user, whether it’s the MacOS on the MacBook or Google’s Wear OS on the smartwatch. And that end user is you, sitting in front of your laptop keyboard or tapping the phone screen.

However, the jump from Windows 8 to Windows 10 was so huge that the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 may seem subtle. It’s big enough for Microsoft to skip the entire version number. That generation was trying to convince everyone that Windows laptops and tablets were as cool as the iPad, fixing ships that were a little off course and leaning too much into the tablet realm. it’s not. It’s not a problem. I’m working on a Windows machine and I play a lot of PC games on one, but when I flip through the news headlines in bed at night, it’s an iPad.

Currently playing: Watch this: Windows 11 Review: Will the new OS ask, update or wait for us?

8:32

Get the CNET Windows Report Newsletter

Get smart with the latest Microsoft news, reviews, and advice on Windows PCs. We will deliver it on Wednesday.

Windows 10 starts with a positive review and keeps everyone’s good grace just because it doesn’t get in the way of what you’re doing, rather than trying to force the idea. But more importantly, it was free *. This includes an asterisk that indicates that anyone with a non-ancient PC can upgrade for free.

Prior to 2015, upgrading Windows cost some money, or if you bought a new laptop or desktop, you had the latest operating system pre-installed. Apple’s OS X moved to a similar free upgrade model at about the same time. With the exception of system builders, the idea of ​​paying separately for a computer’s operating system has basically disappeared. This is a big change from having to give $ 120 to Microsoft for the privilege of upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 8.

Who can get Windows 11?

The list of compatible PCs is, frankly, a bit narrower than I expected. The basic requirements are a 64-bit processor, 4 GB of memory, 64 GB of storage, UEFI Secure Boot, and TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0. This is a particularly cheap laptop and the last one that can be tricky for some people. If you are using a CPU older than the 7th generation Intel Core series (currently up to the 11th generation), you may have a problem. If you want to check, please use the Microsoft PC Health Check app. There are workarounds for installing Windows 11 anyway, but please continue with them at your own risk.

Microsoft Visual clues

If there’s one thing that stands out immediately in Windows 11, it’s: The Start menu and taskbar are centered at the bottom of the screen instead of being left-aligned by default. Yes, it’s the only biggest visual and interface change you’ll see on day one. Sure, much more is happening underneath, but this UI shift feels like it’s mainly there to signal something new or different under the surface.

And a lot is happening in Windows 11. For casual and mainstream users, there are some outstanding upgrades that deserve attention, but many are rarely noticed.

Get Android on Windows

One of the big selling points of Chromebooks running Google’s Chrome OS is that most Chromebooks can run almost any Android app, from phone-centric favorites like Instagram to mobile games. This frees Chromebooks from being limited to cloud-based apps and, frankly, adds a lot of features to Chromebooks for around $ 300.

Microsoft has added similar functionality to Windows 11 to compete with Chromebooks and deepen the bond between Windows PC users and Android phone users, just as Mac and iPhone are relentlessly detained.

But … that feature is not included in the released version of Windows 11. It will be previewed in the coming months, so I don’t think it will be added as a fully burned feature until some point in 2022.

This is a shame. Easy access to Android apps can be the biggest practical change in Windows 11 for most people. Of course, there are many other ways to do this using an app like Bluestacks or Microsoft’s Your Phone app, but it’s not that simple for everyday users.

Microsoft Snap groups and multiple desktops

It’s helpful to get the hang of it by making it easy to organize a bunch of open windows so that you can see and access them when you need them, and hide them when you don’t. The ability to snap windows to desktop preset slots has been around for some time, but new snap groups and snap layouts offer some new ways to confuse windows.

In the upper right corner of most windows[最大化]Hover over the button to see a pop-up with a set of layout options. If you minimize these apps, you can hover over one of the snapped window icons on the taskbar to redisplay all apps in the same location.

But … not all apps I’ve tried can snap windows. Web browsers, system tools, and many other random programs worked, but programs like Photoshop and Steam didn’t work (hovering over the maximize button doesn’t bring up a pop-up menu of snap options. It was).

This is useful if you have a large monitor, if you have multiple monitors, or if you need to open multiple thinly sliced ​​web browser windows at once. On a laptop screen, you usually don’t see one or two windows at a time.

Multiple desktops are a common Mac OS feature and are a great way to organize multiple aspects of your digital life. For example, you can keep all your work apps (email programs, browsers, video conferencing apps, etc.) on one desktop and all your game apps on another desktop. Hot swap between them, just as you would on a Mac. This is just a change in how open apps are visualized.

You can actually do the same with Windows 10, but it’s a hassle. In Windows 11, desktops have their own taskbar icons by default, making creating and organizing multiple desktops even easier than on a Mac. This is not something you often hear.

Do you want to exhaust the widgets?

All gadget makers love widgets. Widgets, in consumer technical terms, are typically defined as apps that look like small icons that are grouped together somewhere in the device’s UI. Usually a little useful, such as weather, stock prices, the latest emails and calendar items, and small news feeds. iPhones and iPads have them, Android devices have them, and Macs have them (under the normally hidden notification bar on the right side of the screen). Widgets were also built into Windows. They were called gadgets and died with Windows 7.

Microsoft

Now they are back. On the plus side, it has its own taskbar button, which makes it easy to find new widgets. When you press the button, a translucent panel pops out from the left edge of the screen. By default, there are widgets such as weather, Outlook calendar, photos on OneDrive, and ToDo list. You can customize the list a bit, but there aren’t many options at this time. Below that is a news feed that appears to be curated by the same people who curate the news on the home screen of the Microsoft Edge browser. Click the menu icon in the news section or[興味のある管理]You can hide the story from a particular outlet by pressing a button to customize the feed, but by default this is pretty basic. Lots of sports, Fox News, celebrity gossip.

Microsoft Teams integration

Are you using Microsoft Teams instead of Zoom, Facetime, or Google Hangouts? It’s fully integrated with Windows 11 so you can access it and launch it a bit faster. Except for those who work for Microsoft, I have never been invited to a Microsoft Teams meeting.

Interestingly, Windows users can now join Facetime meetings using the latest iOS “Invite Anyone” feature. Obviously, there is a lot of competition for video conference mindshare (faceshare?).

Other improvements in quality of life

I often refer to things on the screen such as system tools and settings menus, so I take a lot of screenshots. On a Mac, that’s easy-Shift + Command + 4. For Windows, nothing is as simple as this. However, the built-in Snipping Tool is a bit less annoying on Windows 11. Pressing Windows + Shift + S will copy the screenshot to the clipboard, but the image will not be saved automatically. You still have to do it manually.

The Edge browser has a secure kids mode that you can easily access by clicking on the profile in the upper right corner and can be customized for different age groups.

Auto HDR (a feature migrated from Xbox Series X) enhances lighting, brightness, and contrast for non-HDR (High Dynamic Range) games, giving them a more HDR-like look.

We are waiting for an improved version of the Microsoft App Store that enables third-party services such as game stores and web browsers. The Opera browser is now available. The Epic Games storefront is coming soon. Other browsers like Firefox and Chrome, or the very popular SteamPC game store front, have no words. Ultimate Android app support will come from the Amazon-branded Android app store, at least initially, rather than from Google Play.

Who needs to get Windows 11?

Despite my warm acceptance of the new Windows OS, there is no compelling reason to skip it. This is because the new PC OS boots unfinished and will later offer the best improvements and the most sophisticated versions, from Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 Creators Edition.

I’ve used various preview builds of Windows 11 on multiple PCs for several months, and I’ve also used the final release build, but it’s okay, almost completely okay, and once I thought about rolling back to Windows 10. There is no.

That said, Microsoft will sometimes become Microsoft. Some long-term Windows irritation is stuck. When setting up the OS for the first time, there are still many checkboxes for data sharing and ad personalization to uncheck, and the built-in Edge browser fills in the default search engine settings (default search engine from Bing, for example Google ) There are several submenus. Switching between what apps do what by default is now more complicated. Literally, you need to assign each file type (.htm, .html, etc.) one by one. Hopefully this will be rationalized at some point.

If you buy a new laptop or desktop almost any time after today, you may have Windows 11 pre-installed. In that case, you don’t have to make a conscious decision, just follow the flow. If you have a current generation of Windows laptops, tablets, or desktops, you will be able to download and install Windows 11 now or in the near future. It’s being rolled out slowly, probably to avoid a hasty download on the same day.

As a general rule of thumb, it’s always a good idea not to be the first person to jump and download new OS updates, whether it’s a laptop, phone or tablet. From printers to mice to VR headsets, the wide range of hardware configurations and accessories inevitably causes problems only if they need to function properly.

That said, Windows 11 testing is extensive, and the main pre-release issues so far have been icon display, menu weirdness, and File Explorer issues.

For now, my last word on this subject: If you want to download / install Windows 11 on the first day, give it a try. If you want to wait a few weeks (or months), that’s fine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/windows-11-review-familiar-but-fresh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos