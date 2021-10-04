EA’s latest titles go beyond current trends





October 1, 2021 is the day FIFA 22 is available for play on all major game consoles. But EA’s latest sports titles show minimal signs of innovation.

Although the FIFA franchise has been labeled dying for several years, EA’s soccer video game franchise remains the world’s best-selling sports video game franchise. The total number of people playing the game hasn’t diminished, but it’s clear that the entire FIFA community is different. The number of FIFA viewers is declining, and many of the most popular YouTube users are declining. On the other hand, community websites that were once very active, like Futhead, are no longer relevant. This downward spiral could continue as FIFA 22 seems to follow EA’s tendency to just change the skin of the previous title.

Eurogamer.neteditor Wesly Yin-Poole describes the best FIFA 22 state of the game. This is very similar to the last game, the previous game, and the previous game. If you don’t drag, it’s a much better game for your soul. Down by the clenched hands of capitalism.

Capitalist claw hands appear on many different faces of the FIFA franchise. Perhaps most obvious, EA is reluctant to play FIFA for free, cross-platform, unlike popular game titles such as Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite. Instead, as always, EA chose to have gamers fork at least $ 60 to buy the standard version of FIFA, and if they want a profitable add-on, $ 100 is the ultimate in the game. The price of the edition. To make matters worse for gamers and their wallets, the changes between FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 are negligible, with regular updates that mimic the popular game titles mentioned above and save millions of people’s money. can do. Moreover, unlike EA’s need for retail from customers, in last fiscal year EA was $ 1.62 billion from in-game gambling-style purchases within the popular gaming mode FIFA Ultimate Team. It occupied the majority.

Rumor has it that the next FIFA title, FIFA 23, will be free to play and cross-platform. But you have to wonder why they didn’t do that in FIFA 22, especially given that free play / cross-platform has dominated the gaming market for years.

Part of the reason EA has stopped selling the same game for at least $ 60 each year is due to the lack of competition that EA is facing. FIFA has a solid grasp of the football video game market and has outperformed its biggest rival, Konamis Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), every year since 2002. Even more frustrating is that PES and FIFA are historically competitive in terms of gameplay quality. FIFA remains popular only through license agreements with professional soccer leagues and teams.

If FIFA is dying, PES is dead. Knowing this, Konami made a big decision this year by rebranding the soccer video game title from PES to eFootball. This brand change introduces a cross-platform format that you can play for free. This is what many gamers have asked EA to do in the FIFA franchise. This move by Konami is great and can be competitive, but eFootball was born out of half-hearted development. Full of cyberpunk glitches and errors, Konami apologized for the failed launch and promised a patch this month. Unfortunately, even if the eFootballs update saves the game, FIFA is poised to remain the game of choice for sports gamers.

Finally, perhaps the most undervalued aspect of FIFA’s decline is the inability to expand the market. FIFA has been using the same game modes almost every year for the past decade. The most notable change was the introduction of the game mode Volta in FIFA 20. Volta is promising, but not comparable to FIFA’s most popular game modes. However, it was the first game mode to include a customizable female avatar.

Speaking of EA, including FIFA women, the only viable word to describe their efforts is dullness. This addition was unimaginable and wasn’t on the market. Since then, FIFA has undergone six title changes with little improvement in inclusiveness for female football fans and female gamers. FIFA 22 has brought the latest changes in this, allowing gamers to design their own female coaches. On the other hand, the most popular game modes, such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Online Season, do not have women’s soccer. With a record of female football viewers by 2020 and women occupying an increasing proportion of the gaming market, EA doesn’t seem to want to grow the most popular sports titles.

After all, it comes down to the fact that they don’t have to, and goes back to the aforementioned capitalist claws. Proponents of the economic system suggest that capitalism promotes competition and thus quality. But FIFA and EA have no worthy competitors and are left without significant quality improvements. Unfortunately, for years, EA had to do just enough to keep gamers interested enough to buy the product. On the other hand, the market for football-loving gamers is so large that EA can almost ignore half of its population. Today, FIFA 22 is as fun as its predecessor, but not more fun, and certainly not as comprehensive as it should be.

Eric Weidman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retriever.umbc.edu/2021/10/eas-newest-title-fails-to-stay-with-current-trends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos