Facebook can’t go down any further for now. As the world tasted another reality of Mark Zuckerberg playing sports in college, he was also learning how much of our lives were involved in the Facebook empire. When it comes to games, if you wanted to get the new game on Oculus VR, you might want to join Vive right now. And anyone trying to log in to FIFA Mobile, Pokmon Go, or anything else connected to their Facebook account is just as unlucky.

Facebook is experiencing a huge outage today and every aspect of its business is now offline. Instagram, WhatsApp, and of course Facebook itself, the endless hell holes aren’t all available, and people around the world are looking up from the screen and noticing the sun for the first time in years. Despite the cartoon Bluebird landing on its open arms and the rabbit rabbit jumping from Hillock to Hillock, those who refuse to accept this new freedom are far more stretched than Facebook’s tentacles thought. I am aware that I am.

For example, Oculus. It’s great that those nice Quest headsets pretend to have nothing to do with Zuckerverse, but of course the harsh reality is that the two are the same. Last year, a literally evil company announced that removing Facebook would closely associate Facebook accounts with all fancy machine hats, to the extent that access to purchased Oculus games would be removed. So, of course, if the anti-social network is down, there are games and apps that you can’t play right now. Also, there are no stores where you can buy new games. Simply put, you can taste what would happen if you imagine removing the tube.

Oculus confirmed this in a tweet. This shows how random some people are, while everyone knows they have problems accessing apps and games. The tweet made it clear that it was and worked to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

(Thankfully, games you’ve already purchased that don’t depend on the Facebook server should launch for now.)

This extreme outage also affects games where players log in using their Facebook account. This is a huge number of players. FIFA Mobile tweeted that it knew something, but in the process Facebook was pretty well shaded and I hope it will be resolved soon. (Our emphasis.)

Niantic also acknowledges the issue of people logging in to Pokmon Go via Facebook credentials. Niantic explained somewhat gently that he was looking into the error report, and apologized even if Niantic didn’t fail a bit.

Facebook is shy about the issue and doesn’t explain anything about the cause of the outage. Instead, they had to laugh at the ironic horror of existence all over the world and rely on Twitter to explain that some people were having problems. some people! What a strange, stupid, 2021 lie.

The best guess is some kind of DNS problem. This is equivalent to forgetting where you live on the Internet. In the past, some speculated that it was a somewhat malicious act on the part of someone who deleted the DNS records of all Megacorp products.

Still, whatever is causing an incredibly drastic outage, it’s okay for us. When you go to bed with the devil, you have to expect Trident to sometimes poke behind you.

