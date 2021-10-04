Asus and Noctua Edition RTX 3070 seems to be as quiet as brown





Earlier in the week, a leaked image of the very brown Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition was discovered, and speculation about whether the product would be released soon was rife. Asus has officially announced a partnership with cooling specialist Noctua. The AsusGeForce RTX3070 Noctua Edition and the overclocked version of the 3070 Noctua OC Edition will be available this month.

What makes these unique looking GPUs special is the significant 2.3-slot heatsink and two NF-A12x25 fans. This lowers the sound pressure level by 10dB, makes Noctua quieter than the average GPU, and provides proper airflow. With Noctuar’s distinctive brown color scheme, we already know that funky wooden PC cases make use of these GPUs.

“By using the NF-A12x25 fans and working together to fine-tune the heatsinks they use, this card greatly improves performance-to-noise efficiency,” said Roland Musig, CEO of Noctua. It states in a statement about the NF-A12x25. Fans and heatsinks will be added to the GeForce GPU’s Asus line.

The specifications of each card are as follows.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 CUDA Core: 5888 OC Mode Boost Clock: 1845 MHz Gaming Mode Boost Clock: 1815 MHz 8GB GDDR6 PCIe® 4.0 Interface 2x Native HDMI 2.13x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition CUDA Core: 5888 OC Mode Boost Clock: 1755 MHz Gaming Mode Boost Clock: 1725MHz 8GB GDDR6 PCIe® 4.0 Interface 2x Native HDMI 2.13x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

We plan to begin seeing the RTX 3070 Noctua Edition in retail stores later this month. If this year were some indicator, we can expect these GPUs to not be on the shelves for a long time. I sent an email to Asus to get the price of these cards, but was told that MSRP wasn’t set up yet. I will update it as soon as I understand it.

