At least Halo’s endless crash with powerful comedy timing

In the first two deaths, I was convinced that Halo Infinite was doing something right. In that short amount of time, I identified the closest power weapon, the skewer, which is also the best gun ever put in a video game, and ran for it. I jumped into one of Haros’s Signature Man Cannons. It fired me across the map towards two other people who are also looking for weapons. I threw two grenades, flipped the shield before landing, took out one, and set the other on fire. But it wasn’t many of their bullets that ended my life. Instead, it was the ghost of my friend, fired through Man Cannon and shattered the bones of my poor Sparta.

When I respawned, I returned to the Power Weapon Spot and saw my friend grabbed the weapon himself. I arrived just in time and saw a two-foot-long spear on an enemy skewer embedded in his body. So I, the fool, approached his body to pick up the now free skewers, unaware that Bolt was holding the collision for some time after the collision. His dead body, spear, and everything landed on me and killed me instantly. This means that Halo Infinite offers what Halo is best at, an incredibly ridiculous emergency comedy moment.

Halo Infinite is set to hit in December this year after a series of delays due to global pandemics and general production issues. This weekend marked one of the final test flights of the game before its official announcement. Overall, the test felt great to play, but it was terrible to actually run. The build I played was about two and a half months old and has intolerable known bugs such as memory leaks, multiple crashes, party system corruption, graphics card specific performance issues, and more game drops than I did. Was included. I was able to count on my eight party. At any given time, at least two people were experiencing problems breaking the game.

Nevertheless, it was some of the most ridiculous fun I’ve played video games in a few months. The Halo Infinites sandbox refers to both the level of design and the collection of tools you need to play in-game, and is one of the best you’ve ever seen. The interaction of grenades, power weapons and vehicles has defined this series for years. With the addition of grappling hooks, a shocking energy explosion that flies players and vehicles, and a whole new physics interaction, the series has been fully activated. There are new ways to make Halo interesting. Bounced grenades, grappling hook accidents, and accidentally throwing a fusion coil behind a friend’s head are just some of the new and terrible ways to get ridiculous shit.

All of this is underpinned by how seriously the game is initially blushing and taking the ironic AI aside. Each game begins with a slow pan of the team, as all Spartans take cool action poses. The pre-game shots on the map are affectionate, serious, and too long. The music is stoic and the scenery is gorgeous. The actual action is nothing, that’s why it all works so well. Self-seriousness makes the game a ridiculous physics comedy setup. According to the game, after seeing these enhanced army members and seeing them ready for the previous battle, the same enhanced soldier accidentally dropped a car on his skull. let me see.

Hell, the comedy that emerges extends to the nightmare bugs of the game. I’ve never seen a video game crash at a better time than when I joined the game after my friend Stephen waited a few minutes for the computer to restart. Now, finally being disconnected by a complete crash to the desktop was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever heard. The third time was also interesting. It’s nice to see the whims of fate and the god of the game crash, but respect the rule of 3.

This is suitable for games that are invested in the Halo 3 legacy. From level design to focusing on equipment instead of capabilities and shifting focus on contracts, Halo Infinite is a game modeled after Halo. More than any other game in the series 3. Halo 3 introduced Halo’s signature mapping tool, Forge. It is used in many typical Halo games. It was a playful, messy sandbox, but we invested deeply in reaching the serious conclusions of the series, despite adding a lot of the wackiest shit we’ve ever seen in Halo. All this energy has been brought to Infinite and has been a huge success in response to Halo 3.

The same is not true for the torch left by the unjustly malicious Halo 5. Many of Halo5’s most exciting and ambitious options have been abandoned. Of course, you can climb on top of Halo 5 style objects, but there’s no liquidity at all. The game movement system was impeccable and almost completely unique. Strafing corners with boosters was not only hellishly cool, but also greatly improved the feel of the game without compromising the idea of ​​wearing huge armor. ..

As long as I like what I played with Infinite, I can’t help but feel like I still have chips on my shoulders from the world’s first negative reaction to 343’s previous efforts. The new generation of Halo needs to be confident, hungry, and at least a little ambitious. I’m excited about 343, which I’m happy to look forward to, and I think the team is doing it. But I can’t help but worry that their love for the past will prevent them.

Meanwhile, at least the comedy is sublime, and Im loves all the terrible things that Halo Infinite allows to make friends.

