Facebook’s Very, Very Bad Day: Whistleblowers Revealed, Service Darkened, Stocks Slump





Facebook Inc.’s service experienced an unprecedented outage for more than six hours on Monday, adding an already disastrous day to social networks.

Facebook FB, -4.89% stake experienced the worst session in almost a year, down 4.9% to $ 326.23 with the worst daily percentage decline since the 5% fall on November 9, 2020. became. S & P 500 Index SPX, -1.30%, loss of 2.1% on high-tech Nasdaq composite index. COMP, -2.14%

This decline followed the national broadcast of whistleblowers’ allegations that social media networks prioritize profit over security. Late Sunday, ViacomCBS Inc.’s VIAC, -1.98% news show 60 Minutes, claims former Facebook to trick investors into how social media giants deal with hate speech and misinformation Broadcast an interview with data scientist Francis Haugen on its platform.

Details: Facebook whistleblowers say her goal is not to hurt the company

Haugen has contributed thousands of pages of documentation to The Wall Street Journal, the basis for the Facebook Files series of publications. Haugen will testify before Congress on Tuesday morning and also seeks protection from whistleblowers of complaints filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition to all that, there was a widespread outage of Facebook services such as Instagram and WhatsApp that started shortly before noon EST. Even the status dashboard that Facebook uses to inform developers about its availability didn’t work on Monday. Monday’s outage was unprecedented, according to Downdetector, which tracks Internet outages.

By late afternoon things got worse, the problem couldn’t be fixed remotely, and the company’s major data center engineers had to manually restart the server. Facebook’s internal system is also reportedly down, leaving email as the primary means of communication.

A Facebook spokesman used Twitter Inc.’s TWTR, -5.79% platform to identify the issue.

According to spokeswoman Andy Stone, some people were aware that they had problems accessing our apps and products. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by trying to restore the normal condition as soon as possible.

In numbers, Facebook outages can cost billions of dollars, and companies can cost millions of dollars.

Facebook didn’t elaborate on the cause of the outage on Monday, but experts said on Twitter that there seemed to be a problem with the company’s Domain Name System (DNS).

Later on Monday, Facebook’s chief technology officer confirmed on Twitter that the company had network problems, and the New York Times said that employees were locked out of the system and their system was locked down. I didn’t even enter the company building.

Finally, by 6 pm in the east, the Facebook and Instagram landing pages were loaded, and WhatsApp was loaded in less than 30 minutes. Facebook confirmed on Twitter that the site can be accessed again.

Facebook filed a motion to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s amended antitrust proceedings against the company in the turmoil, saying there is still lack of evidence that Facebook violated antitrust law in the authorities’ complaints. Stated.

The court gave the agency a second opportunity to make a valid claim, the company said in a filing with the US District Court in the District of Columbia. However, the same flaws that were fatal to the FTC’s first complaint remain. The amended complaint does not yet claim the fact that Facebook plausibly proves that it had monopoly power, and that it had monopoly power at all relevant times.

Details: Legal experts claim the FTC has a chance to start over in the antitrust blunder against Facebook

Facebook’s move was expected given CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vow to fight fiercely against the government’s attempts to thwart the company through antitrust law.

Under new chair Lina Khan, the FTC resubmitted the lawsuit in August on market share and how Facebook used a $ 1 billion merger with Instagram and WhatsApp to buy or fill the competition. Strengthened the exclusive debate. The agency that filed the lawsuit insists that Facebook should be dissolved.

Judges must dismiss the proceedings in response to Facebook’s motion until mid-November.

Through a series of public humiliation and accusations, Facebook shares have largely avoided fallout. Equities have more than doubled in the last three years, rising 19.4% so far in 2021 to outpace the 14.5% growth of the S & P 500 Index at the time and the S & P 500’s growth of about 50%.

From Barron’s: Why Facebook Shares Are Still Buying Despite the Controversy

Institutional analysts continue to recommend this stock. According to FactSet, 38 of the 51 analysts covering Facebook buy or equate 75%, 12 hold it, and only one calls the stock sell. .. The average price target on Monday morning is $ 421.55, nearly 30% higher than the current rate.

Other social networks and Big Tech stocks also suffered on Monday. Shares on Twitter, Snap Inc. SNAP, -5.34%, Pinterest Inc. PINS, -5.70% were all significantly lower than Facebook. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.46%, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -2.07%, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -2.11% GOOG, -1.98% and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -2.85% shares all fell by more than 2% on the day.

