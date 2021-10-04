Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are back after a 6 hour outage





Facebook went back online after a 6-hour outage due to a DNS routing issue. Due to the outage, Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger and Oculus VR have also been stopped. For some, these services are now back online. However, after such a DNS issue, it can take several hours for everything to function properly on all networks.

Facebook: I’m back online, so please wait for a while.

The outage began shortly before noon ET on Monday. This has been the most serious outage for Facebook since the site went offline for more than 24 hours in the 2019 incident. Journalist Brian Krebs cites a credible source who said the case had no malicious cause. Instead, they said it started with regular BGP updates that didn’t work and wiped out the DNS routing information Facebook needed to allow other networks to find the site.

However, this problem meant that remote users could access and use the network, and people in the field did not have the network access needed to repair things. This reflects the anonymous account in question that was previously posted to Reddit (and was quickly deleted).

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne told The Verge in a statement: I’m sorry to everyone affected by the platform outage today. We know that billions of people and businesses around the world rely on our products and services to stay connected. I’m back online, so please wait for a while.

Inside Facebook, the outage also destroyed the internal system, preventing employees from entering the office and easily communicating with each other. Some have told The Verge that they are using an Outlook email account provided at work. This allows Facebook workers to send email to each other, but not to send or receive email to or from external addresses.

Facebook service is back online-it may take some time to reach -100%. I’m sorry to all the big and small businesses, families and individuals who depend on us.

Mike Schropfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021

October 4, 6:40 pm ET update: Added a statement from Facebook.

