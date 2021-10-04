Acers’ new 17.3-inch Nitro 5 seems to make a lot of money.





Acer revamped its Nitro 5 line of entry-level gaming laptops in late 2021. Also, the new 17.3-inch model, which will be available in mid-October, is particularly impressive given its price tag of $ 1,199.99. The 1080p display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidias RTX 3050Ti graphics chip. (Acer does not specify the maximum graphics power of the CPU model or GPU.) Other specifications include 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD. Unless you expect much from it, it sounds like a solid gaming laptop to me.

If you need a smaller one, a 15.6-inch version of Acer will also be available in mid-October for $ 769.99. There’s also a 144Hz refresh rate screen, but as you can guess from the $ 400 price difference, it’s not just the size that can be reduced here. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and in terms of graphics, it has an Nvidia GTX 1650. This should still play a light game, but it’s probably a more compromised experience than the 17.3-inch.

Both models have three USB-A ports, an HDMI output, a 3.5mm jack, and a Kensington slot, in addition to an Ethernet port and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The Nitro 5 charges through the barrel plug port on the side instead of the back, which was located in the previous iteration.Image: Acer

Acer has added a few design tweaks to its latest Nitro 5 to make it a little more noticeable than its early 2021 model. In addition to the full-size keyboard, there are still red and black colorways with tapered edges. The barrel plug charger is now connected along the right side of the laptop instead of the back, making the lid and part of the chassis appear to have a more grippy texture.

If you just got a Nitro 5 or similar gaming laptop earlier this year, these upgrades don’t seem to be a must. But if you’re on the market for 17.3-inch machines, the latest Acers seem to be of great value.

