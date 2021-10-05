20201 HR Tech Conference Key Themes





Artificial intelligence, women’s return to work, and major resignations were some of the core topics in Las Vegas.

After the first live HR Tech Conference in two years for the global COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible to ignore some important themes. First, participants, sponsors and exhibitors were enthusiastic about meeting each other and building a safe network. It was clear that people were relieved by the live and safe event. Second, there was no shortage of urgent topics that HR leaders need to address in the coming years.

Here are six points from the 2021 HR Tech Conference:

The big resignation continues.

Human resources development and executives cannot ignore the fact that many well-educated healthy people are opting out of the workforce. This is happening for a variety of reasons: they are leaving an inadequate or totally toxic workplace, they are becoming entrepreneurs, or they are chasing their dreams. Madeline Laurano, the founder of Aptitude Research, didn’t punch anything. I have to pay more to people. You have to provide the flexibility for them to work from home, and you need to rethink your company’s standards of work and life, she said.

One keynote questioned that the big resignation was at least a reality that it was a new concept. For decades, college graduates delayed looking for jobs to pursue advanced degrees, and workers resigned to become consultants or independent contractors. The big resignation is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. Jason Averbook, CEO of Leapgen, recognizes that people are important to them and needs to provide an emotional employee experience that makes them feel human. Otherwise, they are not going to work for you. The next wave of employment is for women to return to the workforce.

With COVID-19, many female workers have been put on the bench to become caretakers and distance learning monitors, almost eliminating the progress made by female workers in the workplace over the last 40 years.

Since February 2020, approximately 3 million women have left their jobs, with the largest decline in women after World War II.

This is a shocking and shocking statistic, and Maryann Abbajay, Chief Revenue Officer of SAP Success Factors, said in the closing session of the Women in HR Tech Summit.

External support is needed to return women to the workforce, especially senior management. This includes, for example, mentoring and coaching, skill re-learning and skill-up, and providing assistance in caring for children and the elderly.

How can managers who are not only feeling the pressure from above but also the pressure to support the team get a little more support? In the same session, we asked Jill Popelka, President of SAP Success Factors, to explain what SAP did. In addition to modeling these things, we focus on our internal business to schedule them what they need to do to make their lives balanced, healthy and sustainable. I wanted to give them the opportunity to take a break.

Randstad CEO, Global Business and Board member Rebecca Henderson said the crisis is also an opportunity for women to find better jobs to meet their needs and ambitions.

More women will resign and resign from jobs that recognize their expertise, but she said they would go to lower-titled jobs rather than careers because of the balance between work and life.

Recruitment is drowning in resumes and old ideas.

Whirlpool receives an average of 200 resumes per job. Therefore, I used Plum, which is an evaluation tool that uses AI. Doug Harland, Vice President of Global Talent Management at Whirlpool, wanted to not only streamline the hiring process, but also identify talented people and hand them over to managers. HR Tech’s talent management experts weren’t the only ones who said organizations needed to help manage large numbers of applications and resumes.

(But wait, isn’t there a big resignation? Experts now say that no matter how many resumes the organization receives, the positions it’s looking for remain unfilled. However, I admit that hiring is a little mysterious.)

Workers are also looking for more sustainable opportunities for remote and hybrid work models. This affects TA. Lauren Bidwell, Senior Research Scientist for Product Strategy Research at SAP Success Factors, says HR leaders will be given both opportunities and challenges as more employers move to hybrid options. HR will gain access to borderless resources that were previously inaccessible. However, that freedom creates a gap between remote employees and office employees.

It’s not just about recruiting. This isn’t good if you’re leaking people as quickly as people come in, Averbook said. Talent is the answer, not talent management.

If the employee does not use HR technology, it will die.

No matter how cool and shiny your HR tools and apps are during procurement and deployment, if employees don’t use them, the product will toast.

The numbers are not a lie, according to a survey released by global industry analyst Josh Bersin. 42% of HR technology projects fail after two years. According to Bersin, the project was considered a failure, and two years later, employees refused to use the project, had no time to use the project, and saw little benefit to the app or promised solution. To do.

One of the questions that wasn’t answered at the HR Tech Conference was app overload. The exhibition hall was crowded with eye-catching personnel, payroll, onboarding, mental and physical wellness solutions, which raises questions: this raises the resentment of having a smartphone or tablet packed with apps. What does it mean for employees?

Are you still using AI? It’s time.

If artificial intelligence is not part of the HR Reader Toolkit, they are sleeping while driving. AI-powered HR solutions address talent management, recruitment, employee satisfaction, in-house recruitment and promotion. AI tools helped Indeed provide live, interactive simulations in a virtual environment at the height of COVID-19 outbreaks.

HR needs to address new features by creating new HR technical occupations. Within the next 10 years, we’ll see new jobs such as telecommuting facilitators, VR immersion counselors, and HR data detectives. This makes HR leaders responsible when working to educate their colleagues about these new jobs. According to Suneet Dua, PwC’s Chief Product Officer, the majority of business leaders (74%) are worried about their employees’ digital skills. This is an increase from less than one-third of the same leader who was concerned about these skills just four years ago.

Data analysis is also important. Starbucks spends more on employee health care than coffee beans, said John Thomas, data scientist at Benefitfocus. He said that data analysis could solve rising employee benefits costs, rising benefits costs, and, of course, the labor market changes caused by COVID, as benefits budgets leveled off or declined. I believe it will be useful.

HR innovation is still in its infancy.

The exhibition floor at this year’s HR Tech Conference was lively, with 33 HR tech companies competing for Pitchfest prize and an additional 50 companies filling the startup pavilion with all the solutions from DEI analysis and coaching to hiring. On Thursday, Onwards’ HR employee separation solution was selected as the Pitchfest winner.

Advances in COVID-19, remotework and HR technology are driving spending on new solutions. Stacey Harris of the SapientInsights Group found that the organization’s technology spending increased 57% from last year, focusing on learning, recruitment and HR analytics. , Benefits and wellness, and skill management. A big resignation is a hiring challenge, “she said. “Employees rethink what they want from their work environment and decide whether to leave or hire the organization, so we expect the organization to develop them into the areas they want to pursue.

