



Traveling is more difficult, early fall of the drought year is a busy time for cattle growers, and employees are harder to find than ever before. These and many other factors did not prevent more than 100 members of the beef cattle community from gathering in the Fort Worth stockyard for the NEOGEN Igenity Symposium in early September. This group of industry leaders focused on the future of beef production at an annual event hosted by NEOGEN.

Topics highlighted at the two-day event included herd improvement tools, precision technology, consumer demands, and the use of blockchain in the beef industry.

Adopting technology at any stage of production is horrifying. More importantly, it can be difficult to carry out the process of putting technology into operation. The main goal of the NEOGENs Igenity Symposium is to bring new technologies in the beef industry to the forefront and improve the comfort of producers in using and adopting new or evolving technologies.

The 2021 Igenity Symposium focused on providing beef producers with access to precision technology leaders and a connection to sustainability within the industry. Dr. Michael Langemeier of Purdue University explained the evolution of precision technology in agriculture and what producers can do today to prepare their businesses for the next stage of progress.

Consumers are increasingly interested in knowing more about where their food comes from. At the symposium, members of the Sustainability Panel emphasized how technology and innovation are driving the future of business, and how consumers are involved in the story. The panel also hosted discussions with attendees on industry needs, leadership and involvement, and the next steps in communicating with consumers about beef health, safety and value in the global food system.

Producers need to use these new technologies. Bryan Palm, owner and manager of Two Bar Ranch in Mitchell, Nevada, says Igenity Beef is a leader in the future of the beef industry. IgenityBeef and genomic testing are like GPS for a tractor 15 years ago. It’s a decent concept, but I’m hesitant to adopt it. And today we wouldn’t run a farm or ranch without it. Genome testing will be one of the future drivers of the beef industry.

The event concludes with a segment led by Alan Kartchner of Missouri Prime Beef and Lamar Steiger of Wal-Mart, discussing data management and the use of blockchain. In the cattle business, each member of the production system collects data, but what should the industry do with that data? The final discussion described future opportunities for using data management platforms and blockchain. These systems allow producers and consumers to interact in ways we have not yet experienced.

Regardless of the situation, the continued innovation and exploration of new opportunities for the beef industry is a fundamental element of the people who make up this community. NEOGEN is excited to continue developing this symposium and providing producers with new technologies and opportunities to discuss innovative cowherd and women’s practices.

