Google Maps now tracks fires





A new wildfire layer on Google Maps makes it easier to track multiple fires at once. This is a valuable resource for people living in the affected areas.

Last week, Google rolled out a wildfire layer on Android phones for Google Maps. In recent years, climate change has made the wildfire season more severe, especially in states like California. This has led many companies to do what they can to keep their communities safe.

In 2019, Google piloted a wildfire boundary map in California and released it nationwide in 2020. This feature has helped many people, but it was not possible to view multiple fires at once. Since then, people in the affected areas have been hoping for updates from Google Maps.

Now, Google announced a new wildfire layer that launched on Android phones last week. IOS and desktop users will be able to access it sometime in October. Google is working with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) In addition, the company plans to expand its data in other countries, including Australia.

How does the Google Maps Wildfire Layer work?

The app works with data collected by satellites and is processed by Google’s geospatial analysis platform, Earth Engine. Fires are marked with red spots and pins on the map to indicate how far the fire has spread. Users can tap the fire to see “important details about the fire, such as the containment of the fire, how many acres burned, and when all this information was last reported.” Resources also include evacuation details, phone numbers, and links to websites for emergency information. This allows residents to stay up to date on wildfires and make informed action plan decisions. However, like The Vergenotes, the wildfire layer is limited because it can only be updated if the device is connected to the internet. This makes it difficult when the power line goes down. Google has not yet addressed this flaw.

The fire layer isn’t the only new feature announced by Google. We are extending two more programs for Google Maps, the TreeCanopy tool and AddressMaker. TreeCanopy is an extended version of the Tree Canopy Lab launched in Los Angeles last year. With this app, governments can see in which areas they need more trees. By increasing the number of trees, you can prevent heat injuries and deaths in areas where heat waves are most likely to occur. Tree canopy capabilities will be expanded from 15 cities to more than 100 in 2022, including Guadalajara, London, Sydney and Toronto. Address Maker is an extension of the onPlus code released in 2018. This program has created street addresses in countries such as India. Today, the company is bringing it to rural rural areas. Address Maker uses a plus code to assign addresses to communities that do not have a specific address structure. This program makes it easier for residents to apply for work and receive emails. Anyway, Google updates are aimed at improving the lives of communities around the world.

Source: Google, The Verge

