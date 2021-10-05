13 Emerging Technology Trends Product-based businesses should focus





All companies need to pay attention to technological developments that can impact the industry. Companies that produce products in B2B and B2C spaces can leverage the latest technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and better serve their customers. But it’s not just the potential improvements in internal processes that such companies need to know. Product-based business leaders should also be aware of the technical features consumers expect from what they will offer in the near future.

Below, 13 Forbes Technology Council industry experts share insights into technology trends that will have the greatest impact on product-based businesses in the coming months. If your company produces products for businesses or consumers, keep in mind the technological developments you need to keep track of.

1. Digital assistant

Digital assistants, who have rapidly conquered many areas of human life, evolve into the heart of business by automating most of today’s manual business processes. Integrating into a single interconnected service has the benefits of providing real-time advisory capabilities, addressing talent shortages, and freeing up valuable time to help humans focus on more complex problems. It will be an efficient automation tool. -Leonard Kleinman, Palo Alto Networks

2. Automatic machine learning

Automated machine learning is an important technology to watch out for. This allows product-based businesses to remain dynamic and quickly adapt to changing economic and demographic profiles. For example, by proposing appropriate actions and detecting anomalies, AutoML is essential to the success of a product, allowing it to be customized, intelligent, and self-learning in the long run. –TheMathCompany, Sayandeb Banerjee

3. Low-code and no-code platforms

Low-code and pro-code platforms that support both development methods increase the productivity of product developers by democratizing development. However, the platform must provide important features such as graphical and text parity, be built using open standards, and support standard software development lifecycles, ecosystem support, and extensibility. –Asanka Abeysinghe, WSO2, Inc.

4.3D print

3D printing, a technology that transforms plastic cartridges into objects, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17% by 2023. This technology is ideal for companies that manufacture products on demand or for companies that manufacture a relatively small number of products. unit. Companies can 3D print almost anything, including musical instruments, structures, medicines, spare parts, and even jewelry. –Adi Ekshtain, Amaryllis Payment Solutions

5. Software-driven relationship

The product-based business becomes the software business. Why did Tesla limit car buttons? Business agility is driven by software. Why doesn’t my iPhone have a physical keyboard? That’s because Apple has shifted its focus to the software business. Physical products have become a mechanism that connects users (rather than buyers) to software-driven relationships. This is a direct result of the new API-driven economy. -Michael Anderson, Expeto

6. Multi-experience platform

A multi-experience development platform targeting user experiences through mobile, desktop, web, wearable, interactive voice response, conversational and immersive channels will be the next new technology. Inputs can include touch, voice, and gestures. Products can be categorized into different industries. Such platforms are useful for both B2B and B2C businesses. –Bhagvan Kommadi, Value Momentum

7. Data analysis tool

Data can be the company’s greatest asset or its most serious threat, and it’s more abundant than ever. Technologies that help companies leverage the ever-growing pile of data to inform important business decisions and make it easier for employees to access the information they need to perform their jobs. Will emerge as the strongest candidate for creating lasting business impact. -Kim Huffman, Elastic

8. Unified communications as a service

Covid has accelerated the need for virtual communication. As a result, Unified Communications as a service has become one of the fastest growing and most influential solutions. UCaaS is a cloud unified communications model that supports multiple communication functions such as calling, conferencing, messaging, and mobility all in one service. This can provide the enterprise with the most efficient virtual communication. -Zheng Fan, University of Miami Herbert Business School

9. Neuroscience and technology

Neuroscience and technology will have a huge impact on new products. Touch sensors that transform human thoughts into actions replace voice-activated assistants. Eye movement sensors replace the action of touching an icon on a mobile device to understand the driver’s behavior in a vehicle or operated machine. And neuro-controlled robotics will revolutionize body and limb repair and kinematics. –Spiros Liolis, Micro Focus

10. Mixed reality

Technology is a tool that helps you achieve your specific business goals. example? Mixed reality. For products, the combination of imaging with 3D printing and AI algorithms can do amazing things and has the power to optimize the design from a material perspective. This is an example of technology that increases design efficiency and reduces operating costs. –Robert Strzelecki, Tender Hut

11. Growth of voice and voice software

Over the next few years, the use of voice and voice software will increase. The result of this change is a more personalized experience for the customer at all stages of the dialogue. Instead of receiving vague results with certain types of voice assistants, you can get more accurate results that provide exactly what the user wants. –David Gasparyan, Phonexa

12. Expansion of the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things has the greatest impact, depending on how such connections need to be paired with security. More items need a remote connection to work, and with it, consumer data needs to have an opt-in feature that hackers can’t access and companies don’t sell such information. -Erlin Gordon, Erlin Scale

13. Attribution Technology

Attribution technology is one of the new innovations that impact business operations. This innovative solution allows marketers and business decision makers to easily connect to sales and increase their business profit margins. This innovation gives organizations actionable data to make the right decisions about their products. –Roman Taranov, Ruby Labs

