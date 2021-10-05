Technology Buyer Choices: Innovative Startups and Experienced Large Vendors





Having lived in the early stages of a startup, I’ve always wondered how CIOs tackle these risky and rewarding opportunities. Personally speaking with the three and the person who created the breed startup many times, I was curious about how to attract top tech talent.

Why do CIOs prefer startups to large, well-established companies? For clarity, only a few companies have the opportunity to move from innovators to early adopters to the early majority market. According to Geoffrey Moore, these transitions fill in the functionality and create what Theodore Levitt called the entire product.

So what should VCs look for in startups? What do startups need to be successful in the CIO? (For clarity, I’m focusing here on seed funding for Series B or Series C.) CIOs say they have six qualities that they seek from the startups they work with. Let’s take a look at each.

1) Fill the gap

CIOs rarely rely on new startups to rip and replace what they’ve built over the years. They are looking early on to fill the gap in what they are doing today.

Healthcare CIO David Chou likes the agility of startups, but he needs to close the gap in understanding in detail how the industry operates.

2) All new

CIOs don’t spend time on startups that simply rebuild an existing set of ideas. They want to see something new. What VC says is not good to have, but a pain remedy.

Milos Topic, CIO of higher education, states that there are no firm rules overall. But you need something completely new, something you’ve never seen before. Startup bootstrap and graininess can help a lot, but without something unique, that’s not enough.

Financial Services CIO Pedro Martinez Puig is betting on initiative start-ups working on ideas in unknown territories that require a combination of three or more specialized teams. For example, you need to combine top UX with algorithm design, development, and hardware.

3) Non-old-fashioned perspective

Recent CIOs are moving from back office efficiency to front office transformation. They are looking for an organization that solves business problems. This means bringing a new approach to supporting business transformation.

For example, they reach a new, often young audience. Foundation CIO Page Francis says she’s looking for a startup when the project strives to attract a fresher crowd from an antique perspective. And if the solution doesn’t require integration with awkward billion-year-old systems / infrastructure.

Obviously, many issues require integration. In this case, the startup has the extra chore of understanding how to integrate with the system or infrastructure.

4) Enable business differentiation and innovation

CIOs are undoubtedly at the forefront of recent business transformation. In short, startups need to enable or support the ability of organizations to transform into agile digital competitors. An organization that can produce increasingly digitized products and products.

Higher education CIO Carrie Shumaker says she’s looking for a startup that can offer a differentiating or innovative business process rather than a system of recording processes (think Gartner’s classification).

5) Low risk

CIOs want startups that don’t increase business risk. Shumaker wants an organization you can trust. She would like them if they weren’t sold or made public.

Former CIO Tim McBreen adds that it is important to have a sense of partnership and trust. It’s important that the new vendor has enough clients and that it won’t be release 0/1 unless the joint venture is built from scratch. Meanwhile, CIO Cathleen Curley says he’s looking for something with low risk and medium to high impact. Trust and a strong product roadmap that can help shape it are also important.

CIO Jim Russell is frank, but with all VC funding today, the future is uncertain, even for long-term vendors. Startups are still good for new low-risk ventures. It is good to start a long-term relationship with gradual risk / reward. Larger projects give me a pause. The risk is high and the reward margin is low. ERP, LMS, CMS and other tools now require more risk mitigation and careful adoption.

6) Experienced team

I remember many years ago when veteran VC Jack Carsten said he would bet on Team A, who always had B’s idea, and Team B, who had A’s idea.

There are many reasons for this. Team A knows when to pivot, but it’s also related to business capabilities. Experienced teams know how to allow established organizations to contract with startups. Former CIO Teresaro says it’s important that startups have the readiness and capabilities of their user community. This includes features that support security risk assessment or integrated data and identity assessment.

Goodbye words

CIOs look for startups that have the experience of bridging gaps, offering innovative approaches, offering different perspectives, enabling business success, low risk, and ease of work.

It’s a simple enough idea, but obviously it takes some work to get through the VC gauntlet. I remember VC reading 100 executive summaries a week and inviting 10 to a one-hour meeting. One or two of them will attend the partner meeting after the first due diligence. And some of them are successful in raising funds. Obviously, those who meet the first four criteria should have the opportunity to fund.

