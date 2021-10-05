XCMG European Research Center Featured in Innovation China’s Global Top 100 Best Practices on Technology Transfer List





Release date: October 4, 2021 10:00 pm CDT | Update date: 40 minutes ago

XUZHOU, China, October 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / -XCMG’s XCMG European Research Center (000425.SZ), Global Top 100 Best Practices for Technology Transfer in Innovation China (“List”), September 6, 2021 Released in Beijing, China on the day. The center has earned its place in the best practices category of cross-border innovation technology industrialization platforms.

XCMG European Research Center has been added to the Innovation Chinas Global Top 100 Best Practices for Technology Transfer List.

More than 40 senior experts in the field of technology transfer and international cooperation have reviewed the list. Practices cover five categories, including “best practices for cross-border innovation technology industrialization platforms,” ​​”best practices for exchange activities,” “best practices for Sino-foreign industry innovation technology cooperation,” and “best practices for industry-academia collaboration.” It was taken up. And regional science and technology economic integration “. It promotes the operating model, work experience, and characteristics of selected practices and extends influence and authority throughout the industry.

The XCMG European Research Center was founded in 2012 in Krefeld, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, through an investment in Greenfield. Today, Europe employs more than 3,000 people, 98% of whom are local employees.

“The center will serve as an innovation platform for research and development of core technologies and products for the European market. XCMG has made China’s production and R & D specialists independent in collaboration with local German engineers. I have appointed to develop innovative technology with intellectual property. Right. ” Zhang Chengyu, GM of XCMGEuropeanResearchCenter GmbH, said.

The platform won the Best Investment Award in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2013 and the Best Investment Award from a German Chinese company in 2019. With the support of the XCMG Institute, the center has achieved continuous breakthroughs by making the most of advanced science and technology. Benefits of European resources and Chinese and European resources. Its focus is on key core technologies such as hydraulics, transmissions, electronics and software, intelligent control technologies and national standards.

XMCG has launched more than 30 innovation projects and holds more than 12 international patents. In addition, its innovative technology is applied not only to cranes, excavators and firefighting equipment products, but also to core components such as gearboxes, high-end excavators and high security controllers.

Source XCMG

