Google may buy 300 acres in Utah County and open a data center in Eagle Mountain





The tech giant plans to open a data center at Eagle Mountain.

(Mark Lennihan | Associated Press) The Google logo will be displayed in 2017. The company has acquired 300 acres at Eagle Mountain.

| October 4, 2021 8:00 pm

| Updated: 9:52 pm

Eagle Mountain Google purchased 300 acres in the fast-growing city of Eagle Mountain, announced Monday. This could be the starting point for a new data center in Utah County.

Google’s arrival will add another international brand to the Eagle Mountains corporate tally.

Tyson Fresh Meats has opened a meat production facility here, creating hundreds of jobs.

Eagle Mountain is also home to one of the Facebook data centers that began operating some of its facilities this year. Construction of the 1.5-million-square-foot facility is not yet complete, but 50 Facebook employees and about 100 contractors are currently working on the site, said Aaron Sanborn, director of economic development in the city. Said.

According to Sanborn, it’s an exciting day for us to be able to bring additional work and investment to Eagle Mountain City. To make Eagle Mountain City one of the most desirable places to do business in Utah, we continue the process we started a few years ago.

Aaron Sanborn, director of economic development at Eagle Mountain, announced at a press conference that Google had purchased more than 300 acres in the city.

According to Sanborn, Google is known to hire hundreds of employees to run its data centers.

Build an economy now

The tech giant acquired acreage from individual buyers for a private amount. The land is located south of the city of Pony Express Parkway, opposite the Facebook data center.

Work is needed at the ever-expanding Eagle Mountain.

Census data show that the city’s population is skyrocketing, more than doubling in the last decade to more than 43,000.

Eagle Mountain officials decided a few years ago to file a lawsuit against a company that needed a data center, said Mayor Tom Westmoreland. It is part of a plan to create a solid economy as it grows.

Instead of waiting for 100,000 people, Westmoreland said he is building an economy now.

Data centers are not known to create hundreds of jobs. They are primarily computer server warehouses. But data centers with these big names offer other benefits, said County Commissioner Bill Lee. Names such as Google, Facebook, and Tyson give the mushroom hunting city a sense of stability and can attract other businesses, big and small.

Lee said he didn’t want to feel like himself in a community that slipped into the wasteland. Instead, Eagle Mountain creates a sense of newness.

Eagle Mountain Google

This is not Google’s first foray into Utah. We already have offices in Salt Lake City and Provo.

Earlier last year, Google opened a data center in Salt Lake City as part of its efforts to accelerate and scale cloud services such as data storage and computing. This is one of about 20 centers built by the company.

According to a document submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the completion of a data center can take years, as it takes time to purchase land, build facilities, and acquire and install equipment.

Unless Google decides to withdraw, the data center is a closed deal, Westmoreland said. No construction timeline has been set.

Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland has announced that Google intends to buy 300 acres in the city and build a data center.

Several agencies, including city and county governments, have negotiated tax incentives to attract Google to the site.

Mr Sanborn said Google and the businesses it could attract would be in net profit for Google, including Google’s commitment to invest at least $ 1.2 billion in Google over a 30-year period.

He said our goal is to benefit the residents of Eagle Mountain in any business we bring.

