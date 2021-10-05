Jack Welch University of Business & Technology at Sacred Heart University Wins WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award





Philadelphia-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN Announce Jack Welch Business and Technology College, Sacred Heart University, Winner of 2021 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Awards in North America Did.

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Awards series enhances visibility into impact-focused research and the institutions that conduct it. Each year, emerging business schools in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are awarded awards, emphasizing innovation and research excellence. As part of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, WRDS provides state-of-the-art business intelligence, data analytics, and research platforms that enable comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research. Provide to global institutions.

WRDS and SSRN, the world’s leading academic research networks, are working together to conduct impact-focused research and change policies and practices at the regulatory, national, and global levels. In addition to the Innovation Awards, the organization has developed the WRDS Research Paper Series. This is a searchable repository of all articles submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work.

Steve Sheehan, Executive Director of WRDS and Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, awarded Dr. Grace Chun Guo, Associate Dean of Jack Welch College of Business & Technology at Sacred Heart University, at the Virtual AACSB Global Certification Conference.

The faculty members of Welch Business and Technology College are very grateful for this award, said Dr. Grace Chunguo. This award recognizes and emphasizes the efforts and dedication of our faculty members to influence the world through research. This is a real honor and we will continue to innovate and strive to make an impression on society.

Steve Sheehan is honored to be able to support research and education at more than 500 major academic institutions around the world. WRDS is pleased to recognize the outstanding achievements of faculty and leadership at Jack Welch College of Business and Technology. These demonstrate all the qualities of the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award winners.

Jack Welch Business & Technology College has a long history of producing quality research and is pleased to recognize their program at the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Awards, Greg Gordon said.

About WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides global institutions with state-of-the-art business intelligence, data analytics, and research platforms, enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analytics, and insight into the latest innovations in research. .. WRDS democratizes data access, making it easy to search for concepts across data repositories in all areas. WRDS’s unique suite of services includes access to a suite of analytical tools and learning pathways, providing carefully selected guided resources for researchers, instructors, and information professionals. WRDS supports more than 75,000 commercial, academic and government users in more than 500 institutions in more than 35 countries, and is a data management and innovative tool backed by Wharton School’s credibility and leadership. , A global gold standard for analytical and research services. http://whartonwrds.com

About Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first university business school, the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School shapes the future of business by fostering ideas, promoting insights and developing world-changing leaders. With more than 235 renowned faculty members, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and PhD students. Each year, 13,000 professionals from around the world develop their careers through Wharton Executive Educations’ personal, corporate, and online programs. Over 100,000 Wharton graduates form a strong global network of leaders who transform their business every day. For more information, please visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About SSRN

SSRN is a global collaborative study of 460,000 authors and more than 2.2 million users, working on the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it has grown into a network of over 50 field-based research networks. Each SSRN network facilitates early sharing of research by reviewing and distributing treatises submitted by scholars. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with authors regarding their own and others’ research. SSRN serves authors and readers in approximately 140 countries around the world.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the world of research to curate and validate scientific knowledge. Today, we promise to bring that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier offers digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R & D performance, clinical decision support and professional education. Includes ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey, Sherpath. Elsevier publishes more than 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 ebook titles, and many iconic reference books, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision-making tools for professional and corporate customers. www.elsevier.com

