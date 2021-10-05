Will Google Build a Data Center in Eagle Mountain, Utah like Facebook?





Once a small settlement on the rolling hills west of Lake Utah, Eagle Mountain is developing tips to attract some of the most famous names in business.

The city announced on Monday real estate purchased by search giant Google, which could host future data centers.

The announcement follows two other development coups over the past few years, including a large Facebook data center and Tyson Foods’ meat packaging plant. New investments are consistent with Eagle Mountain’s population surge, which more than doubled between 2010 and 2020, with a U.S. census population of over 44,000, now showing nearly 7% annual growth. increase.

At a press conference on Monday, Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland said the purchase of Google was further evidence of the growing Utah County community.

The announcement consolidates Eagle Mountains’ position in the tech industry … and the former Fortune 100 wasn’t a fluke, Westmoreland said. Eagle Mountain plays an important role in the future of our population and the state.

Eagle Mountain city officials said Google couldn’t provide a quote as to when or if it would start building a 300-acre plot, and a statement from a Google spokeswoman said the data centers would start them. Have in mind.

Google has acquired a site in Eagle Mountain, Utah for a potential data center, a Google statement said. We don’t have a fixed schedule for site development, but we want to have the option to grow further when our business needs it.

While Google was considering that option, another giant’s technology was very busy right across from the search giant’s new real estate.

Facebook data center

The first phase of Facebook’s massive $ 1 billion Eagle Mountain Data Complex went live in July, despite ongoing construction work on other parts of the project. The Utah facility is just one of Facebook’s 13 facilities nationwide and will occupy approximately 1.5 million square feet when completed.

The Facebook data center under construction at Eagle Mountain is depicted on Monday, October 4, 2021. Google announced on Monday that it has acquired land for a potential data center opposite the Facebook facility. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

The exact amount of data that the facility can hold is a bit vague. Although the company doesn’t say, experts estimate that Bluffdale’s highly secretive National Security Department data center with a similar footprint may be able to handle three times as much data as 12 exabytes. ing. And if you haven’t heard about exabytes, 1,000 to the 6th term, or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes of information, you won’t feel sick.

Google didn’t provide details on how big a potential data center project at Eagle Mountain could be if it chose to move forward. However, the size of the property accommodates a facility the same size as the Facebook project.

In a report released last fall, Facebook said it spent $ 11.5 billion on capital investment, operating costs and direct wages related to data centers between 2017 and 2019. These investments contributed approximately $ 18.6 billion to the gross domestic product of the entire host community. Eagle Mountain, USA, has more than 1,200 employees busy at peak construction times, and the company says it will support 200 jobs once the data center is operational (although it does actually manage the facility). Dozens of employees are needed).

Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland will speak at a press conference on Monday, October 4, 2021, after Google has announced that it has purchased land that could be used for future data centers in Eagle Mountain.

In the release of the report, Facebook Community Development Manager William Marks said work at the Eagle Mountain facility continued throughout the pandemic, providing a continuous financial boost to the community.

Marks is proud to invest $ 1 billion in Eagle Mountain in a statement, but how our investment will benefit the region’s further economics, especially in this difficult economic climate. I’m even more proud to spur it. Investing in our data centers goes beyond economic growth and benefits the local environment and communities.

Facebook’s unprecedented tax incentives

Facebook announced the Eagle Mountain project in May 2018 after months of rumors and speculation about the mysterious Big Tech project in the region. The depth and breadth of local and state tax incentives offered as a company temptation at the time was also revealed, unprecedented.

When all five phases of the data center project are completed in the coming decades, Facebook will receive a potential $ 750 million taxpayer subsidy in the process.

According to the company, Phase 2, announced in late 2019, will add 500,000 square feet of additional facilities to Phase 1, boosting capital investment to $ 1 billion.

Facebook is currently in the second phase of the project, but open-ended incentive contracts extend the public interest well beyond the first two phases and could receive hundreds of millions of additional tax deductions over the next 40 years.

In addition to the cost of capital, Facebook will power its 500-acre site from a nearby high-capacity transmission corridor, expand sewerage and water services, introduce communications lines, improve roads, and more. We are investing about $ 150 million in improvement. ..

That infrastructure investment is expected to be leveled out over a 20-year period with $ 150 million in Phase 1 tax incentives. This tax cut gives Facebook a 40-year exemption of 100% on personal property tax and 80% on real estate tax on four of the five eligible taxable entities.

Only the Alpine Board of Education has capped these benefits, setting a $ 40 million limit for each phase, for a total of $ 120 million over 35 years. The Alpine School District is the largest beneficiary of taxes paid by Facebook and the entity that gives up the most through tax deduction packages as a beneficiary of about 70% of all taxes. The company also enjoys some sales tax exemptions specially created for data centers by the Utah State Legislature.

According to a study commissioned by Eagle Mountain on the project, if Facebook implements the project in five phases within the 40-year limit, the company will receive a $ 750 million tax exemption.

Utah currently has a number of data centers, including eBay, Twitter, Oracle, and facilities operated by the National Security Agency.

Some of the land Google has acquired for Eagle Mountain’s potential data center is depicted on Monday, October 4, 2021. ShafkatAnowar, Deseret News

