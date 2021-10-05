Q & A: Clear Vision: Roche Development in Ophthalmology-Med-Tech Innovation





Med-Tech Innovation talked to Roche’s marketing community leader, Sukh Tatla, about his ophthalmology efforts, including collaboration with Moorfields Eye Hospital.

Please tell us about the work Roche has done in ophthalmology.

At Roche, we focused on protecting people’s eyesight from the main causes of vision loss using pioneering treatments and breakthrough techniques. This makes ophthalmology one of the most exciting areas. We have an extensive ophthalmic pipeline that covers early and late treatment of conditions such as age-related macular degeneration of neovascularization, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

In the UK, we worked with the NHS to use technologies and innovations that help maximize the current capacity of our ophthalmic medical system. Our goal is to quickly see and treat patients to reduce vision loss. Therefore, the patient is not worried about poor vision while waiting for the next appointment.

We have also partnered with various organizations across the UK, including Health Data Research UK (HDRUK) at INSIGHT Huband Moorfields Eye Hospital, the Home Vision Monitor app. These collaborations help us listen to patients and their experiences, learn from them, and ensure that insights are reflected in all our actions.

You worked with the Moorfields Eye Hospital on Home Vision Monitor. Please tell us about this collaboration.

TheHome Vision Monitor allows patients to track their vision at home using a simple, interactive app on their smartphone or tablet. The app features a shape identification test designed to detect early vision changes in patients with retinal disorders such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic eye disease.

In April 2020, in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moorfields Ophthalmology Hospital was looking for a solution that would help minimize the time patients had to attend hospital appointments directly. This was important for patients with nAMD, usually over 65 years of age, who are considered to be highly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. In response to this urgent need, a global project team was set up in collaboration with Moorfields to implement Home Vison Monitor as a service enhancement.

The app was set up within 4 weeks and received the CE mark in Europe. So far, the app has been used by more than 400 patients, and the insights gained from Moorfields are important for further development of the app, including ensuring FDA 510k approval in the United States. The industry needs these real-life insights, as ophthalmology is an area where clinical trial settings are not always completely transformed into the real world.

Why did you choose the shape discrimination test?

We wanted to make the process as simple as possible for the patient. Patients are required to take the exam twice a week, which is a big commitment and had to be a quick test. The app’s specific test, the Shape Identification Ultrasensitivity (SDH) test, measures thresholds that can detect changes in certain types of patterns. These tests are good at finding some visual problems. It also measures patient behavior more quantitatively than commonly available methods such as Amsler Grid, a tool used by ophthalmologists to detect vision problems due to macula or optic nerve damage. I can do it.

Is there any advantage to using this over using a smartphone camera as a medical device to check eye health?

The smartphone display technology that can be used for shape-discriminating super-visual acuity tests is more robust than using a smartphone camera to check eye health. The SDH test displayed on a home vision monitor has been studied for 20 years with more than 1650 participants supporting its use. It also makes users much less dependent on training because there is much less room for error and no additional equipment needs to be connected to the smartphone.

What are the potential technologies that can be developed in ophthalmology?

The technology not only helps doctors remotely monitor patients and prioritize those who need the most urgent treatment, but also provides people with the peace of mind that their condition is under control. It has great potential to help solve NHS capability problems. The real challenge is to find a way to effectively analyze the data to obtain information that leads to the most important and meaningful clinical insights. In addition, make the technology accessible to everyone affected by eye condition.

The Roche Ophthalmology Personalized Healthcare Initiative is exploring the possibility of developing artificial intelligence and machine learning tools that can analyze vast data sets to predict treatment responses and disease progression.

You have been involved in the development of AI algorithms for eye care. What is your insight into how this was developed?

In September 2019, Roche signed a multi-party collaboration agreement to establish INSIGHT for Eye health. In collaboration with Google, Moorfields Eye Hospital and Birmingham NHS Trusts, INSIGHT aims to build the first comprehensive data record in eye disease. Develop new insights into disease detection, diagnosis, treatment, and personalized medicine using extensive, anonymized data and advanced analytics including AI algorithms.

What are your future plans in this area?

Our future plans focus on providing patients with innovative medicines. AI is part of that, and partnerships with the NHS and other organizations outside the industry are also important.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

It is clear that people’s eyesight deteriorates due to delays in diagnosis and treatment due to pandemics. The use of technology to care for and monitor patients in remote areas is more important than ever, but we will not lose momentum of innovation in this area, and this progress will help the NHS recover in the short term. It is also important that it is not considered a solution. From a pandemic.

