Tinder deploys in-app currency to drive real spending





Tinder is rolling out cryptocurrencies to encourage users to swipe, scroll, and ultimately spend real money on the most popular dating apps in the United States.

Initially only available in Australia, users can earn “in-app coins” if they remain active on the platform or keep their profile up-to-date. You can also buy it with regular money. You can then use coins to step up your users. Create a profile by purchasing Tinders benefits such as Super Likes and Boosts. This increases the chances of finding a good match.

Dating apps typically run on a freemium model, à la carte with additional features such as users buying subscriptions, announcing people who have shown mutual interest, and applying more detailed filters to refine them. If you pay with, we will provide you with basic services for free and make a profit. Date pool.

The in-app currency, which will be available later this month, is part of Tinders’ efforts to create a richer experience for people online, going beyond traditional right-swipe methods to find romantic partners. Tinder, Match Group Inc. Expects cryptocurrencies to increase the chances of making money from apps. Gary Swidler, Chief Financial Officer, said in the company’s second-quarter earnings announcement that Tinder users’ payment trends have improved significantly. “

The company expects coins to play an important role as the Tinder experience evolves and becomes more immersive, as cryptocurrencies are useful in the context of gifting digital products, “Swidler said in a statement to Bloomberg. It is stated in. Cryptocurrencies are especially popular. By Asian members who are not very familiar with subscription products. “

Tinder tested currency features in small markets in the second quarter and was encouraged by the results, Match Group CEO Shar Dubey said in a second-quarter earnings call in August. According to a spokeswoman, Tinder is Australia’s first cryptocurrency rollout. This is because it is a market that represents the company’s global membership base.

Match Group’s share has risen about 5% this year, compared to a 16% rise in the S & P 500 Index.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

