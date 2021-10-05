European Battles for Android Can Have Global Impact





Big Tech investors are accustomed to scrutiny from European Union regulators. Even technology analysts find it difficult to catch up with the seemingly growing pile of disputed proceedings and new inquiries launched by Brussels against Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and others every month. I have.

However, the fight for appeal between Google and the European Commission in Luxembourg deserves special attention.

Many of the global efforts to curb Big Tech remain in the early stages of court unresolved. That’s why last week’s Alphabet (Ticker: GOOGL) appeal trial between Google and the EU is so important. This ruling is an early test of the government’s ability to force change on tech giants, which will come to be expected in the coming months.

The battle for 2018 orders and a $ 5.1 billion fine could undermine Google’s dominance in mobile search and Google Chrome’s Internet browser dominance. Losing the complaint may remove Google’s shackles to the Android world, which has been cashing the company’s advertising business for years by helping users of mobile operating systems deliver ads.

The final ruling can cause domino effects, including opening the door for fellow tech giants like Amazon.com (AMZN) to enter the mobile market, essentially by Google and Apple (AAPL). Confuses the sector that is being controlled.

Court struggle in Luxembourg

The European Commission claimed in 2018 that Google abused its dominant position in the mobile search and operating system (OS) market, primarily by leveraging control of the Android OS. Google purchased Android in 2005 and eventually provided mobile operating systems to mobile phone makers around the world for free.

There are two particularly important pillars in the Commission proceedings against Google.

The first focuses on contracts that require Android device makers to pre-install Google Search and Google Chrome when licensing the Google Play Store. This is an important app for users who want to easily install software on their smartphones.

The second is Google’s obstruction to Android forksun’s approved modified version of Android. Under a contract called the Fragmentation Prevention Agreement (AFA), Google prohibits device makers from licensing their own apps, such as Chrome and the Play Store, when developing or selling devices that run on Android forks. I have.

In 2018, the commission ordered Google to end both requirements and fined search giants $ 4.34 billion ($ 5.07 billion). Google responded, but appealed the ruling.

Google’s claim focuses on the idea that the Android ecosystem promotes the diversity of different devices and apps and offers consumers more choices. The tech giant further claims that the commission hasn’t fully considered the fierce competition that Android faces from Apple and its iPhone operating system.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement that Android has created more options for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world. This case is not supported by facts or law.

Last week’s five-day court session in Luxembourg paid special attention to the difficulties Amazon and Alibaba (BABA) faced when the Commission launched its own mobile operating system on Android forks in the early 2010s. rice field. The commission claimed that the device maker had requested to sell mobile phones with Android forks, but Google’s AFA blocked the sale.

Google’s legal counterargument stated that the Commission’s argument was based on a vague false argument that was not related to the details of the obligations facing device makers.

Android ocean change threat

Google has complied with the Commissions 2018 mandate, but it’s definitely even more dominant in Europe.

According to research group Statcounter, Google’s market share for mobile operating systems in Europe has fallen 7 percentage points since 2018 to 67 percent. However, this decline is about the same pace as the global results, which account for about 72% of the market, from about 77% in 2018. Also, over the same period, Google’s overall share of the mobile search market actually increased to 97. In Europe, it is%, which exceeds the world share of 95%.

Orders in 2018 haven’t had a big impact on Google’s business, but losing an appeal could be another story, as it solidifies the ruling and arguably sets a global precedent. It will also allow competitors to raid Android space after years of waiting on the sidelines while the proceedings are being appealed.

Wall Street analysts say global change from regional decisions will be prioritized. In September, Apple made concessions to app developers around the world following the Japan Fair Trade Commission’s decision on App Store payment rules.

Dan Ives, an analyst at broker and investment firm Wedbush, said nothing was off the table after what Apple saw last month.

While global changes aren’t expected to significantly change the dominance of Google’s search and Chrome browsers, permanent changes to Google’s anti-fork rules can impact a company’s bottom line.

AFA has blocked entry into the mobile market by limiting the pool of device makers who want to do business with Amazon, Alibaba, Facebook (FB) and more.

Alexandre de Cornille, a professor at the Toulouse School of Economics, who specializes in digital economics and competition policy, said the AFA ban could pave the way for Amazon, in particular, to really confuse the duopoly of Google and Apple. ..

De Cornire describes the consequences that Amazon, encouraged by Google’s loss in Europe, could decide to enter the mobile market as a second significant endeavor. The 2014 Fire Phone launch was undoubtedly hampered by the AFA. Using the Android backbone, Amazon could license its own operating system to device makers in the Amazon app store, making it the third player on the market.

Amazon refused to comment on its long-term plan.

Ghost of big tech crackdown

The proceedings in Luxembourg are carefully watched as a bell about how the EU will govern in the future and how US legal decisions will be made. Google faces a series of antitrust proceedings in the United States, including a proceeding from the Justice Department.

If [the Luxembourg case] Opposed to Google, Ives said it would also make regulators in the United States even more daring, especially in this wider climate.

The $ 5.1 billion at the Luxembourg table represents one of the three major antitrust proceedings Google faced with multi-billion dollar fines in Europe. So far, fines have done little to change the behavior of Big Tech.

Earlier this month, Google’s parent Alphabet shares were trading at record highs. And despite the recent slides, it’s still up more than 50% this year.

Scott Kessler, an analyst at investment research firm Third Bridge, said these companies seem to be able to drive and continue to succeed. Fines are getting bigger and bigger over time, as are these companies and their balance sheets.

More challenging for Google is how legislators and regulators can force companies to change their behavior, even if the appeal is successful.

A spokesperson for the Commission told Barron’s that fines should be kept in mind as only part of the story. [European Commission competition regulator] Imposing can also play an important role in ensuring effective competition policy.

De Cornire believes it is quite possible that the Commission will return to suspend Google with the new regulatory authority, regardless of the appeal.

This means Google could face a loss in Luxembourg. If it loses its appeal, the Android market could open permanently in Europe, forcing Google to take control of the ecosystem. Even if it wins, EU regulators may try to enforce the same changes through law.

In December 2020, the Commission proposed two new legislation. Digital Market Law and Digital Service Law. They will pave the way for radical changes in the rules of Internet groups, and the prospect of disbanding the tech giant is on the table. These laws are currently undergoing the EU legislative process.

Meanwhile, in analysts’ view, the next major chapter for companies like Google is cooperation between US and EU regulatory agencies.

Bringing a real change to the balance of competitiveness in the sector is one of the goals of Marguerite Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission, who has been a leader in cracking down on big tech in Europe for the past decade.

Last week, Mr. Vestagger met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai at this week’s US-US Trade Technology Council. The first meeting of the forum is expected to cooperate on issues such as technical regulation.

As part of a joint statement after the meeting, the group stated that it would cooperate with technology misuse and misinformation and encourage compatible standards and regulations.

We will also discuss effective measures to respond appropriately to the power of online platforms and secure effective competition and competitive markets.

