5 Creative Ways to Increase Retail Revenue — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Marketing Qualified Lead

This is an important KPI that needs to be measured to ensure that we are on track to reach our revenue goals.

A qualified lead in the market is someone who is very likely to make a sale. It’s someone who knows about your product and your business, but you need to learn a little more to sell, that is, some further development is needed.

You need to use lead intelligence to identify leads that are eligible for marketing. Some signs include signing up for a newsletter, spending some time on a website, clicking on a major page on a website, and so on.

Sales Qualified Lead

Another type of metric that needs to be measured is the number of sales-eligible leads (SQL) in your business.

This is the person your sales department is entitled to receive the sales material and purchase your item. They are often called hot leads.

Some of the signs that someone is SQL are certain keywords mentioned in the chatbot, putting items in the cart, trying a freemium version of the product, or contacting a sales representative. That is included.

Other generation indicators to consider

The above two examples should help you get started, but there are plenty of other generations of metrics to track. This includes activation and sign-up, cost per acquisition, payback period, customer lifetime value, average transaction size, and marketing source pipeline.

3. Motivate your sales team using creative technology

If they go out of the box, your efforts will be effective. From a motivational point of view, many business owners believe that the only way to get their sales reps to do more is with more money and bonuses. This is not the case.

After all, rewards don’t necessarily have to be about money. Would you like to enjoy your team a bit and find different ways to recognize it instead?

For example, if your team is good, you can reward them by performing tasks they don’t like, such as cold calls and prospects.

This not only motivates them from quitting what they aren’t enjoying, but also loves you to the sales team, you appreciate their efforts and they realize how difficult some of their jobs are NS has the advantage of showing them what to do.

In addition, it’s a good way to make your business stand out, so it’s also useful for branding. After all, companies do things differently, and when you treat your employees with respect, the language quickly spreads.

4. Create a culture of cognition

In addition to the above points, another way to encourage a team to achieve more is simply to be aware of all the hard work the team is doing.

You may think you don’t need to do this, as their mission is enough to know what they did well. But it’s all about doing something unexpected.

Commissions are expected, so in order for salesmen and women to feel truly acknowledged for their efforts, they need to acknowledge them and let them know that their efforts and achievements have not been overlooked. ..

5. Introduce local inventory with Google search and map

The last piece of advice we have for you is to enhance your list on Google by displaying your inventory on Google Search and Maps.

With a solution like Pointy, you can showcase your products in your store on Google without having to manually enter your inventory data.

