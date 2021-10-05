Google has released Android 12 to AOSP, but hasn’t released Pixel today





Unlike last year, Google rolled Android 12 to AOSP today, but didn’t launch devices, including Pixel smartphones. “Today we are pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android.” [said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, in a blog post. “Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.” 9to5Google reports: Traditionally, the AOSP launch of the next version of Android coincides with day one availability for Google phones. That is not the case this year, with Google only revealing that Pixel phones can expect an update in the “next few weeks.” Google says over 225,000 people tested Android 12 over the course of the developer previews and betas. […] As part of today’s AOSP availability, Google officially highlights four Android 12 big events for developers. It starts with a “new UI for Android” that incorporates Material You (now called “Material Design 3”), redesigned widgets, notification UI updates, and an app launch splash screen.

In terms of “performance,” Google said, “We have reduced the CPU time used by core system services by 22% and the use of big cores by 15%.” We’ve also optimized I / O to improve app launch times and speed up app loading. Also, in database queries, we improved CursorWindow for large windows by up to 49 times. “More responsive notifications” are achieved by limiting the notification trampoline, which makes Google Photos launch 34% faster after this change. Other changes include optimized foreground services, device performance classes, and faster machine learning. “Privacy” comes from a new settings dashboard, the ability to allow only the approximate location of the app, and new Nearby device permissions to configure wearables and other smart home accessories without allowing access to the location. Will be led. There are also microphone and camera indicators / toggles. Developers better support rounded screen corners, rich content insertion, AVIF images, enhanced tactile sensations, and new camera / sensor effects with “great user experience tools” such as new APIs I can do it. There’s also compatible media transcoding, better debugging, and Android 12 for Games push.

