Upwest and ReCircled Join Avery Dennison in Promoting the Circular Economy — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





UpWest is investigating how upcycling can extend product life, especially the inventory of existing sweaters. In partnership with ReCircled, a collection of upcycled chenille items has been developed. Winter blankets, dog sweaters and mittens will be available online in October.

The pair joined Avery Dennison to provide the digital triggers and data connections that are essential to complete the circular loop.

Consumers have the opportunity to use the Avery Denisons Digital Hang Tag to scan the QR code at the time of purchase and post the purchase through the company’s Digital Care Label. Doing so outlines the story of the item, provides guidance on garment care, and enables people to get involved with the UpWest brand.

Rob Smith, Director of Production and Procurement at UpWest, said: We wanted to combine both upcycling and new methods to interact with consumers.

Avery Dennison is a game changer in that it provides a comprehensive solution that appeals to consumers and provides another route to share our story and purpose.

Scott Kuhlman, CEO of ReCircled, commented: This collaboration drives digital technology that really supports the circular economy.

Avery Dennison not only provides end-to-end data visibility, but also has extensive supply chain knowledge to track item and material data through a cyclical journey from purchasing experience to reuse. And can be collated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/10/5/upwest-and-recircled-enlist-avery-dennison-for-circular-economy-push The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos