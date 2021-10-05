Stanford University students and professors emphasize ethics and social responsibility in technology





Given that Stanford University plays a unique role as a central institution in Silicon Valley, some students and professors are encouraging peers to become leaders in conversations about ethics and social responsibility in technology.

Stanford University is a visionary founder in Silicon Valley, the premier educator of hardware and software engineers, and a professor of political science. Rob Reich MA 98 Ph.D. 98, who teaches the course, wrote in a statement to The Daily. Stanford does more than just create innovation. You need to study and teach ethical and social impacts.

In recent years, universities have made progress towards this goal, including the implementation of new academic initiatives focused on the intersection of ethics and technology. To educate non-Stanford students and communities about the ethics of technology, the University’s Computer Science (CS) department has implemented courses in a curriculum that connects the humanities, social sciences, and CS, thereby interdisciplinary to technology. I illustrated the approach.

One course taught by Reich, CS 182: Ethics, Public Policy, and Technological Change are offered to the wider Silicon Valley community through the Stanfords Continuing Research Program, and another version of the class is offered to San Francisco technical professionals. rice field. The CS Department has also launched the Embedded Ethics Initiative, inserting an ethics module into the undergraduate CS curriculum courses.

Reich writes that Stanford University is more responsible than any other university for inventing digital technologies that have disrupted the industry and have had a profound impact on the lives of people and society around the world.

According to a Fast Company article by Reich, professor of political science Jeremy Waynestein, and professor of computer science Dr. Melan Sahami, this shift to ethical focus on technology industry priorities has been made by two at Stanford University. It is symbolized by the story of the founder. 99.

In this article, the professors compare the lives of DoNotPay founder Joshua Browder 18, and the people they wrote are Silicon Valley tech leaders and tech entrepreneurs who played a key role in the basic stages of Reddit. It represents the rapid growth of an Aaron Swartz. The work focused on accessibility and accountability in technology.

The professors evoke two Stanford alumni and write that the rise of Joshua Brouders and the decline of Aaron Swartz encapsulate the world in the challenges facing Silicon Valley.

By making students based on personal, professional, social and political ethics, Stanford University encourages students to think about their role as realizers and formers of technological change in society, innovators. He writes that he wants to be able to internalize his commitment to responsibility as a designer and coder. Engineers, policy makers, citizens, consumers.

Computer science students Devin Green 24 and Afnaan Hashmi 24 also noticed the cultural changes in the campus and Silicon Valley surrounding innovation and its ethical implications.

Green says that those who code for advocacy and inclusive innovation are often left behind because they focus on making cool things that make money, especially in the world of technology and programming, big tech. Said. He mentioned Timnit Gebru, who was fired from Google after advocating reducing bias within Google’s artificial intelligence algorithms.

With the rise of the next generation of coders and innovators, Green said he wants the tech industry to focus on coding for good rather than wealth.

Stanford University students want to help lead a new wave of ethical technology. According to Hashmi, innovation needs to co-exist with the ethics and debates surrounding the ethical implications of a particular technology. He said Stanford’s ethics in CS and technology classes are a step in the right direction and hopes that this effort will be extended to the curriculum from kindergarten to high school.

Reich wants Stanford to lead the transition to a more ethical technology industry.

Ask students to ask, “What can we do for others?” As new innovations occur. What responsibility does this mean for me as an innovator, a citizen, and a human being? Reich wrote.

