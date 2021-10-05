New headquarters for QSR Automations, 30 job-creating technology campuses, 130 employee relocations





Source: QSR Automations / Facebook

Frankfort, Kentucky (WTVQ / Press Release) – QSR Automations Inc., a technology developer in the restaurant and hospitality industry, celebrated the opening of its new global headquarters and technology campus. This is an investment of about $ 10 million and will create 30 new jobs. Relocate 130 employees who were previously based in multiple facilities.

Governor Andy Beshear said food, beverage and agriculture companies are locating and expanding in Kentucky at a remarkable rate. I would like to congratulate QSR Automations on the expansion and relocation of this headquarters. The company is helping the restaurant and hospitality industry move forward and create quality employment opportunities for Kentucky citizens in the process.

Over eight acres of business along Buddeke Drive, the new 37,000-square-foot business will complete the move from the 12,000-square-foot facility at the East Point Business Center. In 2019, QSR Automations completed the assembly of computer components for its kitchen management system at its 20,000-square-foot technology center on its new campus. This operation will continue to develop ConnectSmart kitchen display systems for customers, including major restaurant chains such as KFC, Olive Garden, Longhorn Steak House, Chile, The Cheesecake Factory, Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel and Outback Steak House. It corresponds. This project integrates QSR Automations headquarters operations in one place.

Angela Leet, CEO of QSR Automations, has grown tremendously over the past 25 years by claiming that QSR Automations is a leader in restaurant technology as well as in-house. The opening of this facility is not only an important milestone in our history, but we continue to create smart solutions and adaptable technologies for restaurant operators, employees, and dining guests. It is also the future.

Founded in 1996, QSR Automation also has an office in London, England, using ConnectSmart, a data-driven operations platform, to provide global restaurant technology. The platform helps customers improve their dining experience with kitchen automation, guest management, off-site technology, and predictive analytics.

QSR Automations’ investment has contributed to the rapid expansion of Kentucky’s food, beverage and agricultural technology sector, which includes more than 350 facilities and employs more than 52,000 people. Since its inception in 2020, approximately 70 new locations and expansion projects in the industry have created over 2,000 full-time jobs and are expected to invest over $ 1.3 billion.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said corporate growth reflects the power of the region’s food and beverage sector.

According to Mayor Fisher, Louisville is renowned as the national leader in food and beverage headquarters and innovation, making it an ideal place for QSR automation to grow and serve its clients. We build an ecosystem of businesses that benefit and strengthen the industry and ensure that everything a food and beverage company needs to succeed is here. QSR Automations continues to be a valuable part of its ecosystem by providing technology solutions to the food service industry. We are excited to celebrate their expansion!

Investment in QSR innovation and planned job creation will fuel recent economic momentum in the Commonwealth as the state recovers more strongly under the influence of the pandemic.

To facilitate community investment and employment expansion, the Kentucky Department of Economic Development and Finance (KEDFA) announced QSR automation with tax incentives of up to $ 250,000 through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA) in October 2014. Approved. KEIA allows approved companies to collect Kentucky sales and use taxes on construction costs, building equipment, R & D and equipment used for electronic processing.

In addition, QSR Automations can receive resources from labor service providers in Kentucky. Companies receive free recruitment and recruitment services, low-cost customized training, and vocational training incentives.

For more information on QSR Automations, please visit QSRAutomations.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtvq.com/2021/10/04/qsr-automations-new-headquarters-tech-campus-to-create-30-jobs-relocate-130-employees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos