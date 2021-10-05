DNS outage brings down Facebook social networks around the world – TechCrunch





Subscribe here to deliver a summary of TechCrunchs’ biggest and most important stories to your inbox daily at 3pm PDT.

Hello and welcome to the Daily Crunch on October 4, 2021. As you may have noticed, don’t worry, much is happening today in the world of major tech companies. !! !!Alex if now someone can help Facebook fix that series of tubes

PS Our upcoming SaaS event will be a complete rule.

TechCrunch’s Top 3 Facebook Downs: The biggest news of all technologies today was the fact that Facebook couldn’t serve for hours. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all still offline while we write to you. Given the sheer size of Facebook, the social giants and their myriad of customers are suffering a lot of financial damage. In other Facebook news, TechCrunch reports that the European Parliament isn’t happy with the company. Inside the Informaticas IPO: Today, as tech stocks hit, TechCrunch clenched its data-focused Informaticas S-1 filing. The company went private in 2015, during which time it took more than 50 years to move to the cloud. What does it look like now that you’re back in the public market? thank you for helping me. Introducing the New Apple Watch This Month: Good news if you wanted to get a new Apple Watch in October. The company’s Series 7 devices should arrive on the 15th. Just in case, the screen of the new clock is 20% larger. That is, you can hold more text. If you like reading from your wrist. Startup / VC

Before jumping into a horde of venture capital rounds, take a look at this Mary Ann Azebed post to delve into the index and advice from Sequoia on how to raise your first dollar. This is very nice.

NFTs and virtual avatars go into the bar: OK, so it’s a lame joke setup I didn’t understand how to end (Barkeep asks, what do you think this is, Metaverse?) But the actual news So, NFT Impresario Dapper Labs is buying the virtual avatar startup Brud. According to TechCrunch, Brud has 32 staff, all of whom will be transferred to Dapper. Recall that 100% has some inventory, as Dapper Labs was finally valued at $ 7.5 billion. Today there were two InsurTech rounds worth discussing. The first is from Stable, which creates insurance products for product prices. The value of petroleum, soybeans, and pig belly, not to mention copper, silicon metal, and corn, can bounce considerably. For many producers, it’s not optimal. Has Stable raised more than $ 46 million to increase price stability? We speculate that for those who were previously in a transitional market, they were too small to hedge their risk. The second is from a ladder that put together a $ 100 million round of funding to rebuild the life insurance industry. The fact that there are two large InsurTech rounds of land per day means that the public market, which devalued several new public insurers released last year, has led to venture sentiment over start-ups in this area. Means that has not subsided. Wasp Raises $ 1.5 Million to Speed ​​Up Web App Buildings: A recent Y Combinator graduate, Wasp aims to help programmers code the business logic side of their applications faster. TechCrunch reports that it has put together a small round of technology. It’s always great to see a small round, reminding us that not all companies are raising nine numbers at once these days. What does growth marketing in 2021 look like, as Apple has messed up attribution?

Cupertino introduced app tracking transparency in April to prevent users from sharing behavioral data on their iPhones. Subsequent changes in iOS 15 will give consumers more control over app permissions by choosing to protect their email privacy.

This is all good news for privacy-conscious consumers, but there is widespread confusion and uncertainty for startups that live and die from their ability to measure growth and engagement.

To learn more about how growth marketers are realigning data collection, Editor-in-Chief Danny Crichton interviewed three TechCrunch Disrupt experts.

Jenifer Ho, Marketing VP, Elation Health Ueki Shoji, Marketing and Analyst, Point Nik Sharma, Owner, Sharma Brands

(TechCrunch + is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc. Only you can help prevent fraudulent apps: Smokey the Bear Apple is seeking help to eradicate spamers, scammers and other malicious users from the application market. It turns out that inside iOS 15, there is a way to report the app to Apple. This is good if Apple sends you an email back. To conclude the news of the day, Qualcomm will buy Veoneer for $ 4.5 billion. This means that the small businesses that do business with Magna are a blunder. Veoneer is written by Swedish automotive technology company TechCrunch. Qualcomm manufactures chips. And, as we’ve learned in the last few months, cars really need chips. TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Are you catching up with last week’s growth marketing coverage? If not, read here.

TechCrunch wants to recommend growth marketers with expertise in SEO, social, content creation, and more. If you are a growth marketer, please share this survey with your clients. I would like to hear why they liked working with you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/04/daily-crunch-70/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos