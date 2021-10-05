Internet Search Trends Related to Interventional Oncology: Google Trends Survey (2004-2020)





2021 October; 32 (10): 1445-1448.e1. Doi: 10.1016 /j.jvir.2021.07.005. Epub 2021 July 20th.

Johns Hopkins Johns Hopkins Siccaron Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland. Department of Hematology and Oncology, University Hospital Münster, Münster, Germany. Department of Radiology, Interventional Radiology Services, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York. Russell H. Morgan School of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

Interventional radiology (IR) procedures for dealing with cancer are grouped into a subspecialty of interventional oncology and represent an important element of modern interdisciplinary cancer treatment. This study identifies temporal and geographical trends in public online search of terms related to the field, as well as IR-related cancer treatments. Google Trends data was analyzed for long-term (2004-2020) trends in the United States and around the world. Overall, IR search interests increased across the United States, but declined globally. Specific search volumes for cancer-related IR technologies such as radiation embolization and chemoembolization have increased 2.8-fold and 2.5-fold in the United States, respectively, while ablation technology search volumes have been stable or declining. Future research and advocacy may focus on raising public awareness in this area.

Copyright 2021 SIR. Published by Elsevier Inc. all rights reserved.

