Withings adds a new hybrid product inspired by divers’ watches-Med-Tech Innovation





Withingshas has added the ScanWatch Horizon to its line of hybrid smartwatches. Inspired by the tradition of luxury divers’ watches, we offer medical-grade technology that can monitor heart rate, ECG, respiratory distress, blood oxygen levels, sleep and physical activity.

ScanWatch Horizon is reminiscent of Withings Activit. This is the device that launched the genre in 2014 and pioneered the first Apple Watch. Then, as it is now, Withings chose a unique analog face design, but with the added features you’d expect from a high-end dive watch. These include a rotating stainless steel bezel with a laser engraving that incorporates a standard code for diving practice, and the hands, indicators, and thick indexes of the Luminova hollow watch for use in dark places.

Includes a stainless steel wristband for a classic diver’s watch look and a more elastic rubberized wristband for sports. In addition, with 30 days of battery life and 10 ATM water resistance, it’s the perfect accessory for swimming, snorkeling and water sports, and can be monitored using the HealthMate app connected with sports technology features.

Withings CEO Mathieu Letombe said: Use and wear daily so that the clinical data they provide can have a meaningful impact on their lives. The Diver Watch was created in the 1920s and provided Navy personnel with an underwater clock to improve accuracy during maneuvering. In the 1950s, scuba divers and enthusiasts became fashionable on every occasion. Today, Withings is enthusiastic about advanced medical features and aims to bring connected health watches to even more users.

Like the original model and the Rose Gold ScanWatch model, ScanWatch Horizon was developed with medical professionals and validated in three clinical trials. It offers a wide range of advanced health and fitness abilities.

AFib is often underdiagnosed because it is the main form of arrhythmia, intermittent, and can easily be overlooked if symptoms do not occur during a rare doctor’s visit. ScanWatch can get medical grade ECG on demand so it can detect if a user is using AFib. With ScanWatch, you can use the prophylactic heart scan feature to identify whether your heart is slow or high, or showing signs of AFib. The device monitors your heart rate via an embedded PPG sensor to alert you to potential heart events without feeling palpitations. ScanWatch encourages users to record an ECG in just 30 seconds via the watch’s display.

It is estimated that one billion people suffer from mild to severe sleep apnea. But 8 out of 10 don’t know they have it. ScanWatch uses algorithms that analyze blood oxygen levels, heart rate, movement, and breathing frequency collected through ScanWatch’s accelerometers and optical sensors to help with nighttime respiratory problems (symptoms of sleep apnea). You can detect the presence.

