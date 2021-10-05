Kobo revamps its e-reader line with Sage and Libra 2 and adds Bluetooth and stylus support – TechCrunch





Kobo’s new pair of e-readers repeats its high-end options, adding Bluetooth audiobook and stylus support to the asymmetrical design of the now familiar large devices. The Sage and Libra 2 also come with a new charging cover, so you only have to connect your device every few months instead of every few weeks.

Sage is the high end of the two models and is an evolution of Forma identified here. Rest assured that the excellent 8-inch, 300 PPI screen and the same color-adjustable screen light will continue to enhance your reading experience. Similarly, Libra2 is a sequel to LibraH2O (it drops H2O, but it’s still waterproof). Instead it has the same type of display and a 7-inch light. (Clara is the best move, even if you want to make it smaller.)

A new feature in both readers is Bluetooth audio, which can only be used to send Kobo audiobooks to the wireless headset of your choice. It’s always great to have new features, but it’s a bit surprising that Kobo decided to limit this to its own service. It’s surprising that the approach here is more limited, as the company is generally very open to a variety of formats and services and can load the document formats that readers need. Integration with other services (such as strong device Pocket integration) may begin shortly. Both readers have 32 giga of storage built in to accommodate this new space-occupying feature.

However, Kobo’s new stylus is only supported by Sage. This stylus was first used in a new large type of Ellipsa. It was convenient there, but mainly because of its large format, it provided the space needed to sketch and write down notes. It’s hard to predict whether the utility will jump to something smaller (although it’s still a big side for e-readers), but you should be able to rate it when reviewing.

Unfortunately, the form factor of the device has increased somewhat in size and weight. Forma and Libra H2O were famous for their wedge-shaped bezels, called “side chins,” that can be used to hold and operate an e-reader with one hand. As a rule I prefer symmetrical ones, but I have to say that the form factor (Amazon developed it in Oasis) because the screen part of the device is so thin that it’s pretty futuristic and of course feels good. ) Has grown to me It occupies very little space.

The new Sage and Libra 2 are definitely thicker, with a very thin screen area and instead as thick as the thickest area. It’s a clean design in some respects and may be easy to hold, but finding a pocket for Forma is already hard enough. And it doesn’t help that both are about 20% heavier. Technically it’s only a few tens of grams and 3 or 4 millimeters, but part of the appeal of e-readers in the first place is that they are thin and light.

Anyway, if you put the case into these things, PowerCover has a new evolution of SleepCover. It automatically turns on or off when you open the device and also charges the device you are protecting. Of course, it will probably add hundreds more grams …

I’m sick of these small changes in design and dimensions, but the screen and front lights are still leading the class, and Kobo’s software is great and easy to read. As soon as you have the opportunity to see these new devices, see how these new devices overlap with the old ones.

The Kobo Sage is priced at $ 260 and the Libra 2 is priced at $ 180 when shipped October 19. If you’re lucky, you can pre-order now.

