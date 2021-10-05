Facebook products harm children and undermine democracyExBulletin





Facebook’s products “hurt children, cause divisions, undermine democracy, etc.,” former Facebook employee Francis Hogen, who leaked tens of thousands of pages of internal documents, told lawmakers Tuesday.

“When I realized that the tobacco company was hiding the harm [they] Triggered, the government took action. According to the testimony prepared, the government took action when it was found that wearing a seatbelt was safer for the car.

Haugen will urge lawmakers to take action to curb Facebook. She says it doesn’t do that alone. “The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram more secure, and prioritizes huge profits over people, so it doesn’t make the necessary changes,” she says.

Haugen will appear in front of the Senate Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee, which is investigating the impact of Facebook and Instagram on users, especially teens and children.

An internal investigation shared by Haugen with the press, members of the House of Representatives and federal regulators has put Facebook in the biggest crisis in a few years. She leaked a pile of internal research and communications, showing that the company is aware of the badness of the platform. This includes Instagram’s prevalence of teenage girls’ mental health and the prevalence of drug cartels and traffickers in the app. They form the basis of the Wall Street Journal blockbuster research series, fueling anger and research in Washington.

On Sunday, Haugen had a terrible interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, where she accused Facebook of lying to the public and its own investors about the impact of the platform.

Her lawyer has filed at least eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Facebook misunderstood shareholders in an official statement on issues such as the spread of hate speech and how to use social networks until January 6. It says that it was. Riots in the US Capitol, and how its algorithms amplify false information.

Haugen, who worked for Facebook for two years on a team fighting political misinformation, said he was disillusioned with the company because he couldn’t keep up with the changes to make the platform more secure if the changes risked growth. Stated.

“As long as Facebook runs in the dark, it’s not responsible to anyone, and it will continue to make choices that are against the public interest,” she tells Congress.

Facebook disputed Haugen’s accusation, saying that reports of its internal investigation misrepresented the work.

On Monday, Facebook’s vice president of trust and security policy, Neil Potts, “resolutely denies” Haugen’s claim that Facebook will benefit from promoting polarized and emotionally inflamed content. Told NPR’s All Things Sidered.

“I don’t think the accusation is a bit grounded,” Potts said. “At Facebook, we design our products to increase meaningful experiences, that is, they are meaningful social interactions or have positive social experiences on the platform. Whether it’s there or not, that’s what we want the product to ultimately offer. It creates an environment where people can come to Facebook, come to Instagram, and have a better time. That’s ours. It’s a profit. “

However, Haugen’s allegations and the vast series of documents she copied before leaving Facebook attracted the attention of the general public and strong critics in Washington.

Last week, the same Senate panel burned Facebook officials about what her whistleblower revealed. They accused them of hiding what they knew about the company’s products could hurt people, especially children.

“Facebook is scared,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn, a ranking member of the subcommittee, in her opening remarks at a hearing on Tuesday. “They know that there is a shortage of teens to add to Instagram with the words,’Young adults are less active and less involved in Facebook’ … they also , Studying younger children so that they can be marketed. “

Parliament’s role, according to Hogen, is to provide the oversight needed by the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“By shedding light on the actions of Mr. Zuckerberg and the company, we help make them accountable,” says Blackburn.

Editor’s Note: Facebook is one of NPR’s financial backers

