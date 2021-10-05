Curry’s research shows how human intelligence can help retailers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





In 2021, 58% of people who buy expensive, unfamiliar tech products want to talk to real human experts before they buy, whether in-store or online. Stated.

In fact, 57% of shoppers with human help are more satisfied with their purchases than non-human shoppers, and they say that interacting with humans leads to the first right choice.

Computing technology is the category with the highest need for expertise. Studies show that returns are high if consumers do not consult with an expert in advance.

Currys predicts that there will be about 150,000 online ShopLive conversations this November on Black Friday week. We also plan to build on this move to build new websites that enable better content, more personalized, more sophisticated and faster experiences.

But at the same time, stores still have a big role to play.

According to internal business data, 61% of shoppers consider it important to actually see the item before making a purchase. Consumers can talk to professionals in a unique environment where they can see, touch and play the technology they are thinking of. About purchase.

Currys is improving the location of physical stores and introducing content that shows how the product works with interactive digital screens for customers.

We have also invested approximately $ 25 million in advanced training for 13,500 colleagues, with an additional 16 hours of training.

Ed Connolly, Curry’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

More than ever, before handing over hard-earned cash, people are seeking advice on techniques to buy from real-life human experts, especially for more expensive and more complex kits.

The new Currys brand has evolved to meet this changing consumer need and provides expert advice to help shoppers when and where they need it most.

We invest heavily in websites and know how frontline colleagues are not only absolute experts in the technology we sell, but also how to reach the heart of what our customers need. I guarantee that.

He adds: Not all purchases require expert guidance. Shoppers may already know what they want, or they may need something small and simple enough for our website or store.

But when it comes to more complex products, talking to knowledgeable people, whether online or in-store, is all the new trend in robot rejection today.

Expert advice shortens the long purchasing process, eliminates confusion, and ultimately provides shoppers with the technology they need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/10/5/currys-research-shows-how-human-intelligence-can-help-retailers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos