Interactions between industry, academia and government to drive Bangalore tips for innovation





According to a recent KPMG report, Bangalore will be one of the top 10 innovation hubs in the world over the next four years, just below cities such as Beijing, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. However, for Western Digital’s Vice President and Country Manager for India, Supria Dhanda, the city has always been a talented hotspot.

Aside from talent and opportunity, Bangalore is known for its engineering R & D incubators and accelerators that help tech start-ups at every stage of development. Many multinationals work seamlessly in the city with their well-structured infrastructure, resource machines, and a bright and innovative spirit, Dhanda explains.

Western Digitals’ R & D center in Bangalore has played a key role in leading technological advances over the years, with the company recording a vast number of invention disclosure submissions, patents and corporate secrets.

Dhanda also adds that many new graduates will apply for a patent within a year of joining the company. Developed from the Indian R & D Center brand, products include the world’s fastest 1TB MicroSD card and branded Black 3D NVMe SSD storage. Danda believes this is caused by many factors.

Start-ups leveraging good educational access, facilitating government policies, accelerators, incubator programs, and a well-connected ecosystem are driving sustainable innovation in Bangalore, Danda said. Is added. This is further facilitated by investment from both the public and private sectors.

The development of technical and skilled workforce contributes to the strong concentration of R & D centers and supports employment and growth. The recently announced ER & D policy will lead this wave of innovation and build a thriving ecosystem of innovation and technology.

Danda says the road to becoming a global player in technology and innovation is challenging and not without fierce competition. (Image source: Western Digital)

The Karnataka Engineering Research and Development (ER & D) policy, launched earlier this year, will subsidize global organizations seeking to set up new R & D facilities in the state or expand existing centers.

These include up to 2 chlores of up to 50% rent or a refund of Rs 1,666 per employee, recruitment assistance of Rs 20 and other allowances. If the R & D center offers more than 3,000 jobs or invests more than Rs 25 billion, additional grants may be provided.

Above all, it is an interaction between industry, academia and government, and focusing on developing a center of excellence continues to accelerate Bangalore’s innovation and positions the city as an important center of further growth. Danda explains that it is a thing.

Danda says the road to becoming a global player in technology and innovation is difficult and not without fierce competition, but India is becoming a serious competitor and we are in a good position to win. I’m sure. She adds that it is innovation and technological change that drive future progress.

Today’s skills can become irrelevant in the near future, and Dhanda believes that the key to overcoming an unexpected crisis is to foster an innovative ecosystem from scratch.

It is the responsibility of the leaders who lead them to help them leverage and broaden their horizons. Leaders need to actively cooperate with long-term research initiatives and stimulate a culture of curiosity and experimentation. Each country has its own strengths, but what we need to focus on is a synergistic, collaborative and competitive approach to participating in Industry 4.0.

