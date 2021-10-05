Google’s AI unit DeepMind makes the first profit ever





Google’s UK artificial intelligence unit DeepMind made its first profit last year after losing £ 500m in 2019. This is the first sign that Google’s huge investment in research clothing is beginning to pay off.

Since Google acquired DeepMind for around £ 400m in 2014, £ 46m in pre-tax profit has increased losses over the years and an additional £ 1.1bn in debt amortized by parent company Alphabet in 2019. Brought after.

According to Companies House’s latest account, DeepMind’s revenue came entirely from applying the technology to commercial alphabet projects, more than tripled to £ 926 million in 2020. Labor and other costs increased from £ 717m in the previous year to £ 780m.

Huge spending reflects the rising costs of talent as major tech companies compete with each other to develop AI technology. University professors with tenure are offered up to 10 times the academic salary to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and more.

DeepMind said: “During this report, we made great strides in our mission to solve intelligence to accelerate scientific discoveries. Breakthrough results in protein structure prediction have brought AI to the advancement of scientific knowledge. Foretold as one of the most important contributions. “

He added that the study is now proud to “power products and infrastructure” to improve the lives of billions of people.

The DeepMind for Google team, which incorporates AI technology into other Alphabet products, is divided into London and California and currently consists of approximately 100 employees, primarily engineers, “Advertising, Sales, Shopping, YouTube, Text-to-speech, cloud, infrastructure, [self-driving car company] Waymo, according to the employee’s LinkedIn profile. “

DeepMind’s revenue has grown steadily since we started reporting the results, but its revenue is exclusively for Alphabet and is referred to as the “R & D service.”

Examples of recent commercial projects include Google Maps collaboration and Android battery saving projects that helped improve the “estimated arrival time” of map services by up to 50% and improve the voice of Google’s virtual assistants. I have. According to the company, 1 billion active users save an estimated 140 billion minutes of battery each month.

The company is working with outside experts to move into new areas where AI technology can show fundamental improvements. For example, last week we published a recent study with the British Meteorological Agency, the British Meteorological Agency. We used machine learning to pinpoint the timing, location, and intensity of precipitation in high resolution up to 2 hours ahead.

DeepMind also reported its emissions and energy consumption for the first time in 2020, stating that its total net greenhouse gas emissions are 643 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. However, this is not created by the data center where the machine learning model is trained and executed, it only refers to the energy usage of the office and the emissions from employee travel.

