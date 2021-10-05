IGT Resort Wallet and IGT Pay Cashless Technology Selected as “Product Innovation of the Year” at the 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas





IGT’s fully integrated turnkey cashless gaming solution is recognized for excellence in gaming innovation

London, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) today continues to receive awards for the Resort Wallet and IGT Pay modules of the IGTAD VANTAGE casino management system. Announced that it is maintaining. “Product Innovation of the Year” at the 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas yesterday. The Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas Program, held annually in conjunction with the Global Gaming Expo (“G2E”), recognizes and recognizes the strongest performers in the gaming industry the previous year.

Last month, IGT was named “Technology Provider of the Year” by the International Gaming Awards for its resort wallet and IGT Pay solutions.

“The IGT-winning” Product Innovation of the Year “at the Global Gaming Awards is a great start for the G2E 2021 and reflects the relevance and great potential of the resort wallet and the IGT Pay cashless gaming technology market,” said IGT CEO. Renato Ascoli says. Global game. “The Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas is one of the most admired gaming industry awards programs, where innovative resort wallets and IGT Pay solutions stand out for their innovation and the many benefits they offer to their customers and players. I’m happy about that. “

IGT’s resort wallet and IGT Pay make “cashless” easy for operators and players. The resort wallet, as a module of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system, allows operators to offer “card cashless” or “cardless cashless” games and, in combination with IGT Pay, externals such as bank cards, debit cards and electronic wallets. Provides players with access to funding sources. .. As the only fully integrated cashless solution in the industry, Resort Wallet with IGT Pay allows players to simply fund various casino games and personal sources with PIN-protected cashless betting accounts. It provides a seamless player experience that allows you to transfer in one secure cashless ecosystem.

About IGTIGT (NYSE: IGT) is the world leader in games. We provide players in all channels and regulated segments, from game consoles and lotteries to sports betting and digital, with an entertaining and responsible gaming experience. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, significant investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and cutting-edge technology, our solutions are an unrivaled gaming experience that attracts players and drives growth. Provide. We have a strong presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact: Phil O’Shaughnessy, Global Communications, US / Canada Toll Free +1 (844) IGT-7452; Non-US / Canada +1 (401) 392-7452 Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; For inquiries, please contact James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

