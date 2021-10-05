Apple stops signing iOS 14.8 code on certain devices [u]





Apple stopped code signing iOS 14.8 on older iPhone models on Monday, effectively blocking downgrades to the operating system as new, more secure versions are available.

The suspension of iOS code signing will affect the iPhone X and iPhone XR, but other mobile phone models may continue in the coming days. Users who update their devices to point releases of operating systems released on iOS 15 or later cannot downgrade to iOS 14.

With iOS 15, Apple no longer forces users to adopt the next-generation operating system to receive the latest security patches. This means that Apple will provide regular updates for iOS 14 devices as part of another release track. For users who choose to continue with iOS 14,[設定]You will be presented with two software update options. One is for the latest iOS 14 version with bug fixes, and the other is for iOS 15.

Apple has not yet released the iOS 14 update for iOS 14.8 and later, which arrived just before iOS 15 was released in mid-September. This release included a security extension that included a fix for an exploit that was believed to have been actually exploited to thwart Apple’s Blast Door feature in the message.

The decision to stop code signing for iOS 14.8 may indicate that Apple plans to issue a security update for iOS 14 in the near future.

After the release of a new iOS build, Apple regularly stops signing legacy code to protect customers from malicious attackers attempting to exploit newly discovered vulnerabilities. By preventing users from downloading older code, Apple can also keep more iOS devices with the latest feature-rich software.

Update: Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.8 code on all compatible devices.

