How to avoid software procurement and implementation failures





Mark Robinson is a co-founder of Kimble Applications.

Getty

The world of work is more technology-dependent than ever, and shopping lists continue to grow.

If you find it difficult to manage your team remotely, the next challenge of hybrid work can be even more difficult. Make sure that Jill, a new employee who wants to learn, can take the opportunity of remote work to move to Outer Mongolia’s yurt and work with Jack, a manager who is now suitable for yak grazing. This is an extreme example, but you understand the idea. Solutions to last year’s challenges create new challenges that look at the technologies that business leaders solve.

Many companies have a growing technology shopping list. No one wants to be left behind, and leaders are increasing their use of artificial intelligence and automation to improve their ability to track and predict customer behavior.

While the benefits of innovation are real, everyone knows that procurement can be a risky business. In my experience, nothing is as damaging to a career as a failed software implementation. So there is no pressure. But here are some guidelines drawn from my many years of experience in buying and selling software.

1. Don’t stick to fashionable terms like AI.

Artificial intelligence is like French fries in a modern hamburger restaurant. But what does that really mean? Much of AI is really just machine learning. It’s good in several ways, but it’s questionable whether it’s really intelligence. In any case, it is far from the creativity and flexibility that humans can offer. For example, a chess computer can beat humans. However, chess computers operated by human cyborgs and advanced chess can beat chess computers.

Field employees are the perfect people to solve the problems your business is facing. When used well, technology can help them do it. Therefore, start by discussing with your employees their concerns and areas where they feel they can develop their skills and make productive efforts.

Make sure you understand the “day of life”, the different roles people play in business, and how the technology you buy can help you have a better day.

2. Think about the problem you are trying to solve.

There is a famous quote (although not verified) that is often attributed to Henry Ford. If he asked people to explain the transportation improvements they wanted, they wouldn’t have explained the car. “They would have wanted a faster horse.” So if you’re considering buying technology, explain the problem you want to solve, but don’t specify a solution.

I used to work with a company that embarked on a software system replacement that they hated. They spent months breaking down all the processes they used. This was basically a workaround to make up for the bad system. When they published their procurement documents, it became clear that there was only one software solution that fits what they were trying to replace.

Introducing new technologies is often a good opportunity to evaluate the process. Be open to them as the world changes and new possibilities emerge. Maybe Jack’s yak grazing video on Instagram has become viral, and putting the company logo on those cowbells turned out to be great marketing.

3. Look for a proven technology product or service that solves a similar problem.

Many companies today use technology consultants or service providers to help them stay at the top of the wave as the new wave of digital collapses in their respective sectors. This is a useful approach. However, whether you choose a service provider or your own software, look for a vendor with a proven track record of solving similar problems.

Many service providers want to ensure that they have the best talent. It’s a sign that they aren’t in the customer’s shoes. All companies consider their people great. But what you need to know is that you are connected to a partner who knows how to effectively overcome the challenges specific to your sector or industry.

4. Use the network.

This may seem obvious, but people don’t always leverage networks in a systematic way. Find out what other companies facing similar problems are doing to solve them. Contact people who are playing your role in other businesses via social media such as LinkedIn. There are several sector-centric forums, and you can join some of them to ask what others are doing to address the issue.

Check out review sites like G2 and read different categories. Keep in mind that categories are changing and evolving, and many technology businesses are listed in several categories. Check out the number of reviews they have. A small number of good reviews can move your business to the top of the rankings, but that doesn’t mean depth of experience.

Conclusion

Companies around the world are embarking on a new phase of digitalization. In this context, procurement can be a complex business, and making mistakes can be costly and costly in terms of time and energy. Therefore, we will approach this process strategically, focusing on maximizing new possibilities.

