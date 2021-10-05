Leidos Announces 2021 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium Awards Winners





Published: October 5, 2021

Reston, Virginia, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –FORTUNE 500 Science and Technology Leader Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) today announced the winners of the 2021 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium Awards. The award honors Leidos suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnerships and innovation.

Leidos suppliers and subcontractors are critical to the success of your company and your customers. Winners emphasize Leidos’ mission to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient through technology, engineering and science.

Bob Gemmill, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer at Leidos, said: “The Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium gives us the opportunity to recognize a small number of selected suppliers who have demonstrated resilience, innovation and continued commitment to partnership.”

The winners of this year are:

Alliance Partner of the Year: The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Alliance Partner of the Year Award recognizes suppliers who contribute to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company’s strategic goals. The award-winning suppliers have demonstrated their ability to design, price, and implement unique solutions to support their immediate mission in collaboration with Leidos. These solutions go beyond the standard levels of supplier integration commonly found in the supply chain, delivering ongoing revenue to both suppliers and Leidos.

Innovation Partner of the Year: The Intel Innovation Partner of the Year Award recognizes suppliers who have consistently provided Leidos with new ideas and solutions to improve the efficiency of their customers’ deliverables. Their innovations allow Leidos to continue to provide world-class solutions to its customers while reducing costs. The supplier presents and implements new technologies, creates new ways for Leidos to reuse existing technologies in new ways, and continually improves existing technologies.

Value-added reseller (VAR) of the Year: The COLAMCO Inc. VAR of the Year award helps Leidos enter the market efficiently through innovative solutions (technology, business practices, etc.) and is effective. We commend value-added resellers who have made a profit. Someone who has consistently demonstrated line savings, increased revenue or performance results, and collaborative business relationships with Leidos.

Small Business Value-Added Reseller of the Year: Government Acquisitions Inc. (GAI) Small Business VAR of the Year Awards allows Leidos to efficiently market through innovative solutions that deliver effective revenue savings and revenue or performance gains Recognize suppliers who have helped us enter the market. result. This organization has consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Automation Anywhere The Emerging Technology Partner of the Year Award recognizes suppliers who provide outstanding product design and engineering for cutting-edge technology products that help our customers succeed in their missions. This award is given to organizations that are consistent with what we believe to be our core technical competencies as a global system integrator.

About Leidos

Leidos is a leader in Fortune 500 technology, engineering, and scientific solutions and services, addressing the world’s most challenging challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company’s 43,000 employees support the important missions of government and commercial customers. Leidos, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, reported annual sales of approximately $ 12.3 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, please visit www.Leidos.com.

