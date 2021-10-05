Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 6-Everything you know so far





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is preparing for the sixth season, where we plan to make some major changes to the War Zone map. There is also a lot of content to enjoy in Battle Royale.

When an earthquake assault is triggered in a World War II era bunker, including a stockpile of decommissioned German bombs, the stage for a “final showdown” is set.

The new season will arrive on October 7th, following the October 5th Greenwich Mean Time 5am Black Ops Cold War and October 6th Greenwich Mean Time 5am Warzone updates.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about Season 6 so far:

Warzone Warzone receives a lot of new content New points of interest

The great explosion across Verdansk dramatically changed the landscape.

One of the biggest changes is the stadium. The stadium is effectively divided into two by a huge crack.

As the buildings collapsed into cracks, downtown became a chaotic mess-the hotel and several buildings around it were destroyed by the blast.

New crevices throughout the stadium

This means that popular downtown areas have become less vertical and new areas can be explored.

Among the new areas is the World War II bunker, which seems to have been expanded to create a larger underground area under Verdansk.

Underground area is opening new gulag old but gold gulag

Warzone players who have been here since day one may recognize the new Gulag as it is based on the original one-way of Season 1.

The developers state that this Gulag has some changes from the original Gulag, while maintaining the traditional 1v1 rules.

Regiment Transition Major changes are coming to the regiment

There seems to be a major change in the Warzone regiment system.

On October 6, the regiment will be frozen and ready to move to a new, more valuable clan system based on playing with friends and fellow community members.

After October 6th, you will only be able to view the regiment list and inspect players.

After this date, you will no longer be able to create, manage, switch, invite people to your regiment, use regiment tags, or receive happy hour rewards.

If you belong to more than one regiment, you need to make sure you are active in the regiment you want to stay through the Vanguard launch on November 5th by October 5th.

Black Ops Cold War Unprogram the new multiplayer map multiplayer map

Three maps have been added to Black Ops Cold War and will be available at the launch of Season 6.

These maps are as follows:

Deprogramming-2v6 memory of Adler for v2 and 3v3 games 6v6 map made of American fragments-6v6 map based on Cold War American street Gruboko-This map is located in the basement of the KGB headquarters.New Operators (War Zone and Cold War) Alex Mason

Two new operators come to Warzone and Coldwar-Alex Mason and Fuse.

Alex Mason, the former Black Ops protagonist, is now making a comeback for what could be the ultimate duel between Adler and Stitch.

Mason will be available on the Tier 0 Season 6 Battle Pass.

Fuze is a lucky soldier hired by Perseus for his bomb disposal expertise-he was featured in the season 6 movie trailer.

Players can get him by getting the store bundles available later in the season.

Read more Related Articles New Weapons (War Zone and Cold War) Grab Assault Rifle

Warzone and Coldwar will receive five new weapons-three of which will be available at launch.

These weapons are:

