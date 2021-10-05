Astronaut Barbie makes a zero gravity flight, encouraging young girls to pursue a career in space, STEM





Astronomy enthusiasts are celebrating World Space Week from October 4th to October 10th. To make this event memorable for young girls and encourage them to consider space research and careers at STEM, the European Space Agency (ESA) models a special Barbie doll. Weightless European astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti at a German base to prepare for the environment before heading to space. The doll wore a white EVA suit. This doll made its debut on October 11, 2018, International Girls Day. Another such doll that debuted together wore a blue flight suit with an ESA patch.

The doll in a white EVA suit was placed on a zero gravity flight on October 4th to commemorate Barbie’s 60th anniversary. The purpose of this initiative is to inspire young girls to consider their careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics at STEM. It is backed by educational resources that outline career options in the space industry and provide teaching materials for elementary school students.

The proceeds from the sale of these two dolls at toy stores in the UK and Europe will be donated to the nonprofit Women In Aerospace (WIA) to support higher education for students, the report said.

Samantha Cristoforetti will be the first European female astronaut to command the International Space Station next year. Widely known as “Astro Samantha” or “Astro Sam” in her native Italy, she hopes that images of flying dolls in zero gravity will inspire some girls’ hearts and inspire the next generation. ..

In a recent interview with SkyNews, Barbie’s marketing director for Europe and emerging markets, Isabel Ferrer, said the brand uses its platform for endless possibilities in the space industry where young girls are still undervalued by women. He said he encourages the quest for sex.

World Space Week was declared as an annual celebration by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999. This year, we are holding events under the theme of “Women in Space” in more than 90 countries.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Windows 11 is now available for download in India: How to Download to PC, Top New Features to Debut Android 12 Based ColorOS 12 on October 11 Oppo: How to Watch Live Streams, Top Features Related Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/science/news/barbie-astronaut-zero-gravity-space-flight-samantha-cristoforetti-esa-inspire-girls-stem-career-2564350 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos