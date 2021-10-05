iOS 15 Review: Forget quantity and focus on quality





Enlargement / Some apps that have received important updates in iOS 15.

Samuel Axon

Apple releases major operating system updates for iPhone and iPad each year, ready for changes over the next year. This year, iOS 15 brings new FaceTime and messaging features, fine-tuning existing apps and notifications, and, in particular, a new way to manage apps and notifications called Focus.

Frankly, this is a relatively modest update compared to what I saw last year. This is amplified by the fact that some of the key features Apple first announced in June weren’t built into the first release of iOS 15. But today we’re investigating whether a modest update means something bad. Should you bother to upgrade to a newer version of iOS when it’s mostly a tune-up and a new paint coat?

As always, let’s see which devices are still supported.

Supported devices

Apple may reduce support for older iPhone models by one or two with the release of a newer version of iOS. But this time it’s not. iOS 15 supports all the same phones that iOS 14 supported last year. The same is true for the iPad OS and its supported tablets.

Here’s a complete list of devices supported by both iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 (this article focuses on the iPhone, but we’ll publish a short addendum for the iPad in the next few days).

Advertising Supported iPhone Models iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation) Supported iPad models iPad Pro 12.9 inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) And 2nd Generation) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad (5th, 6th, and 7th Generation) iPad mini (4th and 5th Generation) iPad Air (2nd and 3rd Generation) Supported iPod model iPod touch (7th generation) generation) Function restrictions

iOS 15 can be installed on all of the above devices, but some specific new features and improvements will only work on certain iPhones. Here is the list.

IPhone with A12 chip or later

FaceTime: Portrait Mode FaceTime: Voice Separation FaceTime: Spatial Audio FaceTime: Wide Spectrum Mode Map: Interactive Globe Map: Detailed New City Experience Map: Immersive Walking Direction Weather: Animated Background LiveText Siri: Voice Processing on Device, Personalization, performance enhancements Siri: Offline support Keyboard: On-device and continuous dictation

iPhone 8 or later

Health: Walking stability

iPhone 7 or later

Music: Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking device used in this review

The screenshots, information, and impressions contained in this review are based on the use of iOS 15 RC and iPad OS 15 RC, and both public releases. The devices used included the iPhone XS, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and 20211 1-inch iPad Pro. I haven’t tested iOS 15 on my iPod touch.

