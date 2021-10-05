Samsung Galaxy A525G Review: Leading Smartphone at Midrange Price





In most cases you get what you pay for. Samsung’s top-notch phones offer real quality, but like all the models on the edge of the market, the price can be spectacular.

While these phones win most headlines, the bubble of midrange smartphones from many companies that are starting to offer some flagship features at discounted prices continues to grow.

When it comes to midrange, Apple and Google seem to be getting a lot of attention. Google’s Pixel series is renowned for its amazing camera quality and the purest Android experience, but Apple is Apple. But with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, everything could change. The SamsungGalaxyA52 5G is the latest mobile phone in the company’s Middle Ground A series.

Its specifications sound attractive: a good battery, a solid camera setup, a clean Android 11 interface, IP67 waterproof and dustproof certification. It all seems to be summed up to make one of the best midrange phones out there. But is this a reality when you open the box?

Test method

Judging performance in terms of processing power and speed, gaming capabilities, sound, screen, connectivity, and battery life, we approached the A525G like any other smartphone.

read more:

We also focused on the general feel of the A52, but did it give the impression that it was a premium phone? How did you feel in your hands? One big question has always remained in our minds: is it a cell phone that we could see ourselves using for a long time?

(IndyBest)

Rating: 8/10

Dimensions: 159.9mm x 75.1mm x 8.4mm Weight: 189g Display: 6.5 inch Super AMOLED, Full HD +, 120Hz refresh rate Battery: 4500mAh Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750GOS: Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Camera: Rear 64 MP, 12 MP Ultra Wide, 5MP Macro, 5MP Depth; Front 32MP Storage: 128GB with microSD Slot

design

The A52 is Samsung’s ambitious naming convention and comes in four colors: great black, great white, great blue, and great purple. You’ve been sent a nice blue version that turned out to be a nice pastel tone handset. Great things are pushing it forward, but it’s certainly an attractive finish-I’m also happy to report that dirt isn’t causing any problems.

The A52 is lightweight for a 189g smartphone, but it’s still sturdy. It’s a bit thick: the bezel is a size that spoils the sophisticated look of the phone, so you can definitely do it with a thin cut, and the rear camera setup is strangely organized and occupies a fair amount of space. I have. However, the phone fits nicely in your pocket and is comfortable in your hand.

(David RS Taylor)

In addition to being dustproof, it is IP67 compliant, and is water resistant up to 1m in 30 minutes. We assume you won’t make a call in the pool, but the extra relief this gives you is a bonus and will become more affordable over time.

The A52 is fun to look at and feels completely sturdy, which determines the tone of a typical phone.

Display and sound

With a 120Hz refresh rate, Super AMOLED displays are extraordinary for the price. It’s one of the clearest screens I’ve ever seen at this level on the market, with impressive performance in everything from video to gaming. You can use your phone very comfortably for a long period of time without putting too much strain on something that isn’t even given in this price range (it’s not recommended). The refresh rate makes the game especially fun and makes the A52 almost equal to many flagship models.

The sound from the Dolby Atmos speakers was as close to true stereo as you would expect at this level, and I was amazed at its clarity. Samsung also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s obsolete on many high-end phones, but it’s useful to have it handy.

performance

The A52 is easy to operate and quick to use. The Snapdragon 750G chipset does more than enough in terms of a fluid phone experience, partly helped by a 120Hz refresh rate. Using the A52 is a near-premium experience.

The Samsungs One UI 3.1 software runs on Android 11, the interface is clean and straightforward for regular Android users, and not very familiar to switching users.

The A52 comes with 5G or not, but it’s probably now worth adding functionality to your next phone. Coverage is constantly expanding, so investing now can save you some money in the near future. The A52 5G is ideal for phones with relatively high potential.

Read more: Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max reviews

The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery. This is a decent size for a phone with this amount of processing power. As long as I didn’t stream for hours, I was able to spend the day comfortably in normal use.

camera

The Samsung A series has traditionally not had a particularly high performance camera module. The brand modifies the tack on the A52, offering a 64MP main rear camera and complementing the full range of photos with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. Reasset isn’t as good as a win on the Google Pixel 4a, but it’s good enough for most users, but it still delivers very clear shots under normal conditions.

The A52 offers far more options than a 4as single camera. This will be a rival for us. The main 64MP lens itself provides range and versatility to easily handle a variety of lighting scenarios and focus issues. Macro cameras, on the other hand, produce natural bokeh (blurring around the subject) on most close-up shots.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy A525G Smartphone

The Samsung A52 is a great Android experience (apart from downloading TikTok during setup, strangely), with higher specs than expected on less than 400 smartphones, and well worth the price. It revolves around flagship status in several aspects, including an impressive display, and delivers powerful performance for the majority of phone users. Its bright, fun, fast phone, and Samsung’s most valuable cell phone. Especially for Galaxy enthusiasts, this is the best available midrange smartphone with very important 5G features.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5GBuy now 399, Samsung.com {{# hasItems}} Price comparison {{/ hasItems}} {ite #items}} {cha Merchant}} {{price}} Buy now {{/ items}} # hasItems has} {{/ hasItems}

IndyBest product reviews are reliable, impartial and independent advice. Sometimes you can make money by clicking a link to buy a product, but this doesn’t bias your coverage. The reviews are a combination of expert opinion and hands-on testing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/phones-accessories/samsung-galaxy-a52-5g-review-b1932070.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos