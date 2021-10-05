Glider AI acquired SIA Shark Tank’s most innovative technology in the dispatch industry in 2021.





San Francisco, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire /-At the fiercely contested SIA Shark Tank competition, GliderAI took the top spot in the most innovative technology in the dispatch industry. Glider’s victory demonstrates the need for a solution that provides full-time and temporary hiring of technical and non-technical positions, accelerating the placement of positions that are difficult to fill, while scrutinizing a candidate’s abilities. ..

GliderAI Talent Intelligence Platform for Dispatched Employment (PRNewsfoto / Glider)

Glider reports 98% candidate satisfaction in both dispatch and full-time recruitment programs.

By 2020, companies spent $ 722 billion solely on accidental programs, according to data supporting the SIA. Without a competency recording system, Glider responds to urgent needs in the market and ensures the quality of talent across the enterprise and its suppliers.

“Technology is the engine that drives the rapid transformation of the entire workforce solutions ecosystem. SIA’s annual Gig Economy Shark Tank: Technology Innovation Competition identifies future disruptions that will lead the industry through the next phase of change. In the year the competition set a record, Glider topped the list of 2021 winners, “said Brian Wallins, SIA’s research manager.

As the demand for quality talent grows, 76% of companies report some form of ghost candidate over the past year, and 57% say it’s more common than before (source). : FORBES). HR Tech now needs to balance the needs of both companies and candidates. As the customer base of companies participating in full-time and ad hoc recruitment programs grows, Glider reports 98% candidate satisfaction.

Ursula Williams, COO of SIA, shares his view on the growing demand for candidate-first enterprise-ready solutions. For workers across the United States alone, employment practices are in step with technologies, solutions, and innovations that add tremendous value to organizations and candidates to ensure the best possible results. I’m out. “

The story continues

Customer demand for comprehensive solutions that improve the quality of talent is also increasing. The glider recently reported double-digit growth last year alone.

“It’s an honor to win the 2021 SIA Shark Tank Award, but it’s also recognized that we’re solving real-world market problems. Verifying the quality of our talent is a company. And its suppliers as well as candidates. A certificate that passing a glider bar is qualified and stands out from others. That is the purpose. For resumes, networks, or schools. I can’t get a job, and I can get a job to deserve it, “says CEO & Satish Kumar. Co-founder of GliderAI.

About GliderAI GliderAI, the industry-leading AI-based talent intelligence platform, offers recruitment solutions including virtual assessments, coding / video interviews, screenbots and more to expand recruitment quality talent for businesses, recruitment firms and MSPs. To do. Global brands such as Facebook, Intuit, PwC, Capital One and FINRA rely on Glider AI to validate candidates for quality and fit into any role in any industry. On average, customers are tripled in placement, reduced time to fill by 50%, and increased candidate satisfaction by 98%. See glider.ai for more information.

