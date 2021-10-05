Russian film crew arrives at the space station: LiveUpdate





The Russian space agency announced its intention to send the actress to the space station shortly after Mr. Cruz’s plans were revealed.

What problems do Russians have with the space station these days?

Astronauts have lived on the space station, a science laboratory the size of a soccer field, for over 20 years and are beginning to show signs of decline, especially on the Russian side.

In recent years, some air leaks have been detected in the Russian segment of the outpost, but none pose an imminent danger to the station crew. Last year, astronauts used tea leaves to find a leak in Russia’s Zvezda service module and patched the leak with space-grade glue and tape. Another gradual air leak is underway, the source of which has fled the Russian space authorities.

And in July, Russia’s new science module, Nauka, carried out a chaotic docking procedure. Immediately after locking to the station, the module’s thruster accidentally began to ignite, causing the entire space station to spin 1.5 revolutions. None of the seven astronauts on board were damaged, but NASA and Russian officials scrambled the station to return it to its normal orientation on a rare spacecraft. It was an emergency.

Who else will go to the space station soon?

Space station traffic will be congested in the coming months.

NASA plans to send a crew of three US astronauts and one European Space Agency astronaut to the space station on October 30 for a stay of about six months. The mission, named Crew-3, is the fourth trek to NASA’s station using the SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule, a spacecraft developed in combination with NASA and private funding.

Then more private missions. Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, will begin his 12-day stay in the orbital laboratory on the Soyuz rocket on December 8. Maezawa, an art collector and behind-the-scenes Japanese fashion retailer Zozotown, booked his first mission to space on SpaceX in 2018 and one day rides the company’s starship rocket during the month. Aimed at. It won’t come until 2023, and for Mr. Maezawa, who is earlier than Soyuz’s flight, Hell will bring a producer and a camera to record his trip.

Then, on February 21, three civilian astronauts will each pay $ 55 million to fly to the space station in a crew dragon capsule booked by Axiom Space. They will be joined by a fourth crew member, the retired NASA astronaut. These astronauts basically act as guides.

Valerie Hopkins and Oleg Matsnev contributed to the report from Moscow.

