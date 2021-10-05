Fortnite’s Halloween-themed event Fortnite mares is back





Fortnite joins the line of games preparing for the eerie season. Epic Games announces that Fortnitemares, the annual Halloween-flavored event of the flagship battle royale game, is back with new maps, games, experiences and cosmetics. There’s also a “special” limited-time mode and another short night film festival this month.

The 2021 edition of Fortnitemares begins with a bunch of community-created Halloween-themed games and experiences in the properly named Fortnitemares section of the playlist menu. These are the result of Epic’s recruitment of creator maps earlier this year, and the studio explains that it “features more works than ever through discovery.” Therefore, there seem to be many offers. ..

The October event will be full of new Halloween-themed outfits. In the coming weeks, “Legendary Monsters” will appear in the game shop, “classic Fortnite characters will add a new Halloween twist.” These will be revealed by a weekly Trump-style teaser and unveiling ceremony on this page as the event progresses, and cards will be flipped every time new cosmetics hit the store.

The entire deal with Fortnite Season 8 Intrusion Cube will also be strengthened. “In the second half of the month, they will escalate control of the island,” Epic said, asking players to “strengthen your determination with new weapons from Sideways and return Halloween tricks.” say. The studio teases that “a special LTM will come back …” and that there are some quests to get some “creepy” rewards between all the “cubic chaos”. ..

Your luck predicts a thrilling Fortnitemares all year long.

This year’s #Fortnitemares brings:

🧟 Symbolic creatures 🪪 Cubic chaos 🎃 Horrible creative games 🎥 Shortnitemares horror 👻 and more! https: //t.co/szg6vDKfSH pic.twitter.com/zzkdedt7Ag

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 5, 2021

It hasn’t yet been announced when the Halloween-style Short Night Film Festival will begin, but Epic says it concludes the month-long Fort Nightmare event. The flicks shown are “based on brutal and ominous”, this time being screened in a fan-made cinema created by Quantum Builds, and each movie has its own room in the theater.

Fortnitemares will start and run until November 1st.

