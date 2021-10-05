81 innovations for post-pandemic opportunities





Taipei, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / -2021 TIE Taiwan INNOTECH Expo will be held online for the first time as a virtual exhibition from October 14th to 23rd. Hundreds of Technology Development Programs (TDPs), including Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Metal Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC), Information Industry Research Institute (III), Ministry of Economy (MOEA) Industrial Technology Research Institute (DoIT) 17 The results of 81 R & D conducted by the organization (68 from TDP, 13 from TDP-sponsored startups) will be exhibited at the TIE Discovering Technology Treasures Expo. The technology chosen is innovative and innovative, bringing upgrade solutions to the industry. In addition, we will invite industry, public sector and academia experts to discuss new technologies in the areas of cloud, AIoT and digital tools to connect Taiwan’s technology R & D with the five major Southeast Asian countries. The goal is to develop a resilient new economy after the pandemic and show the world the results of Taiwan’s technological research and development.

MOEA takes advantage of 3D presentations to showcase featured technologies

This year’s TIE Covering Technology Treasures Expo uses 3D modeling to create displays that showcase the capabilities of technology from all angles. Visitors can see a variety of innovative applications for the latest and most popular AI smart technologies. For example, an AI-based high-density shuttle rack service system improves warehouse storage and picking efficiency, enabling e-commerce businesses to ship 10 times more goods during peak order periods. Companion robots for the elderly living alone incorporate AI ambient intelligence to provide comprehensive care for the health and safety of the elderly. Innovative technologies popular in automated driving and electric vehicles, such as the integrated electric vehicle power system, which is the heart of electric vehicles, will also be on display. Scenario-based verification of self-driving systems and self-driving cars that can be quickly installed on different types of vehicles. In the field of cyclical and sustainable net-zero economy, the Expo has added CO2 value-added polycarbonate to photovoltaic power plant paint brackets in severely corrosive environments that can extend the life of photovoltaic power plants. Introducing the technology to convert to diol. Carbon dioxide is recycled and reused.

The story continues

In addition, MOEA DoIT invited the Ministers of Technology Research and Development of five Southeast Asian countries (Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia) on October 21 to discuss technological innovation policies, industry, public sector, and academia around the world. The goal is to help build a new southbound technology ecosystem so that the Asia-Pacific region can quickly stabilize its post-pandemic economy and create a symbiotic environment. There is also a forum for innovative applications for autonomous smart mobile devices, allowing businesses to register and participate in events. Thailand’s top-level technology research and development agency, the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), will also be exhibiting related to accelerating startups at TIE. If you want to learn more about Southbound’s new technology trends and policies, don’t miss this event! To help visitors learn more about technology trends and innovations, TIE Discovering Technology Treasures explores the latest popular topics and plans four key technology themes: smart machines, unmanned machines, AI applications, and new drug development. To do. Participating technology teams share technology trends and applications on these themes via livestreaming. Visitors can also interact with the team online in real time.

The technology development programs supported by MOEA DoIT are based on the needs of future life, respond to industry trends and provide new solutions to various problems. In recent years, DoIT has encouraged R & D institutions to transfer TDP results to the industry. Please take a look at the possibilities of collaboration. There are also interactive and fun activities waiting for you. Come see the latest innovations!

Don’t miss this year’s TIE event! Register here: https: //tie.twtm.com.tw/WebPage/index.aspx

Cision

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moea-doit-offers-tech-solutions-to-industries-81-innovations-ready -for-post-pandemic-opportunities-301393011 .html

Source Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/moea-doit-offers-tech-solutions-140000635.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos